ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $176 million, or $1.60 per share, on revenues of $1.863 billion.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $344 million, or $3.12 per share, on revenues of $3.678 billion.
"Second quarter results for talent solutions were impacted by elongated client hiring cycles resulting from ongoing global macro uncertainty. Protiviti was much less impacted with its diversified suite of solutions offerings," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Pricing and gross margins remain strong, demonstrating the value-added benefit we deliver for our clients. We remain confident that we are well positioned to benefit significantly as the macro landscape improves.
"We are proud to have received a number of new accolades in the second quarter. Robert Half was ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials and – just today – named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees around the world," Waddell concluded.
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.
Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.
ATTACHED:
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenues
$ 1,639,478
$ 1,862,827
$ 3,355,813
$ 3,677,661
Costs of services
979,309
1,047,280
2,005,912
2,090,268
Gross margin
660,169
815,547
1,349,901
1,587,393
Selling, general and administrative expenses
541,904
509,394
1,094,133
1,023,588
(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts
(28,347)
65,622
(55,638)
95,623
Amortization of intangible assets
721
416
1,442
833
Interest income, net
(5,320)
(718)
(10,145)
(884)
Income before income taxes
151,211
240,833
320,109
468,233
Provision for income taxes
44,919
65,012
91,812
124,173
Net income
$ 106,292
$ 175,821
$ 228,297
$ 344,060
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.00
$ 1.60
$ 2.14
$ 3.12
Shares:
Basic
106,102
108,833
106,260
109,025
Diluted
106,422
109,696
106,775
110,143
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION
Contract talent solutions
Finance and accounting
$ 721,391
$ 810,910
$ 1,499,224
$ 1,612,600
Administrative and customer support
211,023
274,141
430,373
559,047
Technology
181,776
218,190
375,858
431,517
Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)
(114,807)
(137,548)
(240,598)
(281,748)
Total contract talent solutions
999,383
1,165,693
2,064,857
2,321,416
Permanent placement talent solutions
149,254
200,096
305,991
386,878
Protiviti
490,841
497,038
984,965
969,367
Total service revenues
$ 1,639,478
$ 1,862,827
$ 3,355,813
$ 3,677,661
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME
Contract talent solutions
$ 81,316
8.1 %
$ 133,567
11.5 %
$ 183,462
8.9 %
$ 266,813
11.5 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
$ 21,730
14.6 %
$ 36,751
18.4 %
$ 45,557
14.9 %
$ 74,079
19.1 %
Protiviti
$ 43,566
8.9 %
$ 70,213
14.1 %
$ 82,387
8.4 %
$ 127,290
13.1 %
June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 722,763
$ 590,909
Accounts receivable, net
$ 974,008
$ 1,091,598
Total assets
$ 3,067,641
$ 2,933,835
Total current liabilities
$ 1,276,571
$ 1,266,873
Total stockholders' equity
$ 1,625,271
$ 1,467,668
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Depreciation
$ 25,229
$ 22,907
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
$ 20,184
$ 19,540
Capital expenditures
$ 19,093
$ 35,275
Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)
1,137
1,386
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.
The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.
Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.
As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:
- Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
- Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Relationships
Six Months Ended June 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross Margin
Contract talent solutions
$ 398,636
$ 464,853
$ 398,636
$ 464,853
39.9 %
39.9 %
39.9 %
39.9 %
$ 822,261
$ 926,714
$ 822,261
$ 926,714
39.8 %
39.9 %
39.8 %
39.9 %
Permanent placement talent
148,975
199,664
148,975
199,664
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
305,370
386,113
305,370
386,113
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
Total talent solutions
547,611
664,517
547,611
664,517
47.7 %
48.7 %
47.7 %
48.7 %
1,127,631
1,312,827
1,127,631
1,312,827
47.6 %
48.5 %
47.6 %
48.5 %
Protiviti
112,558
151,030
117,882
139,617
22.9 %
30.4 %
24.0 %
28.1 %
222,270
274,566
232,366
259,307
22.6 %
28.3 %
23.6 %
26.8 %
Total
$ 660,169
$ 815,547
$ 665,493
$ 804,134
40.3 %
43.8 %
40.6 %
43.2 %
$ 1,349,901
$ 1,587,393
$ 1,359,997
$ 1,572,134
40.2 %
43.2 %
40.5 %
42.7 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 398,636
39.9 %
$ 148,975
99.8 %
$ 547,611
47.7 %
$ 112,558
22.9 %
$ 660,169
40.3 %
$ 464,853
39.9 %
$ 199,664
99.8 %
$ 664,517
48.7 %
$ 151,030
30.4 %
$ 815,547
43.8 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,324
1.1 %
5,324
0.3 %
—
—
—
—
—
—
(11,413)
(2.3 %)
(11,413)
(0.6 %)
As Adjusted
$ 398,636
39.9 %
$ 148,975
99.8 %
$ 547,611
47.7 %
$ 117,882
24.0 %
$ 665,493
40.6 %
$ 464,853
39.9 %
$ 199,664
99.8 %
$ 664,517
48.7 %
$ 139,617
28.1 %
$ 804,134
43.2 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 822,261
39.8 %
$ 305,370
99.8 %
$ 1,127,631
47.6 %
$ 222,270
22.6 %
$ 1,349,901
40.2 %
$ 926,714
39.9 %
$ 386,113
99.8 %
$ 1,312,827
48.5 %
$ 274,566
28.3 %
$ 1,587,393
43.2 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
—
—
10,096
1.0 %
10,096
0.3 %
—
—
—
—
—
—
(15,259)
(1.5 %)
(15,259)
(0.5 %)
As Adjusted
$ 822,261
39.8 %
$ 305,370
99.8 %
$ 1,127,631
47.6 %
$ 232,366
23.6 %
$ 1,359,997
40.5 %
$ 926,714
39.9 %
$ 386,113
99.8 %
$ 1,312,827
48.5 %
$ 259,307
26.8 %
$ 1,572,134
42.7 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Relationships
Six Months Ended June 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Selling, General and
Contract talent solutions
$ 337,742
$ 284,090
$ 317,320
$ 331,286
33.8 %
24.4 %
31.8 %
28.4 %
$ 679,464
$ 589,424
$ 638,799
$ 659,901
32.9 %
25.4 %
30.9 %
28.4 %
Permanent placement talent
129,846
155,900
127,245
162,913
87.0 %
77.9 %
85.3 %
81.4 %
264,690
302,147
259,813
312,034
86.5 %
78.1 %
84.9 %
80.7 %
Total talent solutions
467,588
439,990
444,565
494,199
40.7 %
32.2 %
38.7 %
36.2 %
944,154
891,571
898,612
971,935
39.8 %
32.9 %
37.9 %
35.9 %
Protiviti
74,316
69,404
74,316
69,404
15.1 %
14.0 %
15.1 %
14.0 %
149,979
132,017
149,979
132,017
15.2 %
13.6 %
15.2 %
13.6 %
Total
$ 541,904
$ 509,394
$ 518,881
$ 563,603
33.1 %
27.3 %
31.6 %
30.3 %
$ 1,094,133
$ 1,023,588
$ 1,048,591
$ 1,103,952
32.6 %
27.8 %
31.2 %
30.0 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 337,742
33.8 %
$ 129,846
87.0 %
$ 467,588
40.7 %
$ 74,316
15.1 %
$ 541,904
33.1 %
$ 284,090
24.4 %
$ 155,900
77.9 %
$ 439,990
32.2 %
$ 69,404
14.0 %
$ 509,394
27.3 %
Adjustments (1)
(20,422)
(2.0 %)
(2,601)
(1.7 %)
(23,023)
(2.0 %)
—
—
(23,023)
(1.5 %)
47,196
4.0 %
7,013
3.5 %
54,209
4.0 %
—
—
54,209
3.0 %
As Adjusted
$ 317,320
31.8 %
$ 127,245
85.3 %
$ 444,565
38.7 %
$ 74,316
15.1 %
$ 518,881
31.6 %
$ 331,286
28.4 %
$ 162,913
81.4 %
$ 494,199
36.2 %
$ 69,404
14.0 %
$ 563,603
30.3 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Contract talent
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent
Total talent
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 679,464
32.9 %
$ 264,690
86.5 %
$ 944,154
39.8 %
$ 149,979
15.2 %
$ 1,094,133
32.6 %
$ 589,424
25.4 %
$ 302,147
78.1 %
$ 891,571
32.9 %
$ 132,017
13.6 %
$ 1,023,588
27.8 %
Adjustments (1)
(40,665)
(2.0 %)
(4,877)
(1.6 %)
(45,542)
(1.9) %
—
—
(45,542)
(1.4 %)
70,477
3.0 %
9,887
2.6 %
80,364
3.0 %
—
—
80,364
2.2 %
As Adjusted
$ 638,799
30.9 %
$ 259,813
84.9 %
$ 898,612
37.9 %
$ 149,979
15.2 %
$ 1,048,591
31.2 %
$ 659,901
28.4 %
$ 312,034
80.7 %
$ 971,935
35.9 %
$ 132,017
13.6 %
$ 1,103,952
30.0 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Income before income taxes
$ 151,211
9.2 %
$ 240,833
12.9 %
$ 320,109
9.5 %
$ 468,233
12.7 %
Interest income, net
(5,320)
(0.3 %)
(718)
0.0 %
(10,145)
(0.2 %)
(884)
0.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
721
0.0 %
416
0.0 %
1,442
0.0 %
833
0.0 %
Combined segment income
$ 146,612
8.9 %
$ 240,531
12.9 %
$ 311,406
9.3 %
$ 468,182
12.7 %
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
2022
2023
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Global
Finance and accounting
33.5
22.1
9.9
-0.1
-3.0
-11.0
34.6
24.4
12.8
2.9
-3.1
-10.8
Administrative and customer
29.2
4.2
-10.3
-21.2
-23.0
-23.0
30.5
6.3
-7.8
-18.8
-23.2
-23.0
Technology
23.9
12.3
0.6
-2.1
-9.0
-16.7
24.6
13.9
2.5
0.5
-9.3
-16.2
Elimination of intersegment
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
-14.5
-12.8
-16.5
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
-11.5
-12.7
-16.5
Total contract talent solutions
30.0
19.2
8.1
-4.0
-7.8
-14.3
31.0
21.3
10.7
-1.2
-8.0
-14.0
Permanent placement talent
67.2
39.3
16.5
-1.4
-16.1
-25.4
68.8
42.6
20.3
2.4
-15.8
-25.0
Total talent solutions
34.1
21.7
9.2
-3.7
-9.0
-15.9
35.2
24.0
12.0
-0.8
-9.1
-15.6
Protiviti
18.9
8.4
2.0
0.8
4.6
-1.2
20.0
10.8
4.8
4.0
4.4
-1.0
Total
29.8
17.9
7.1
-2.4
-5.4
-12.0
30.9
20.2
9.9
0.6
-5.6
-11.7
United States
Contract talent solutions
33.4
22.7
11.3
-3.4
-8.6
-16.0
33.4
22.7
11.3
-2.9
-9.9
-15.9
Permanent placement talent
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.4
-16.9
-26.2
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.9
-18.1
-26.1
Total talent solutions
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.9
-9.7
-17.4
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.4
-11.0
-17.2
Protiviti
17.0
8.3
4.1
3.6
7.5
-2.4
17.0
8.3
4.1
4.1
5.9
-2.3
Total
31.7
20.2
10.0
-1.1
-5.2
-13.3
31.7
20.2
10.0
-0.6
-6.6
-13.2
International
Contract talent solutions
18.5
7.0
-3.2
-6.3
-4.7
-7.6
23.5
16.6
8.7
5.3
-1.2
-6.2
Permanent placement talent
44.7
28.0
2.9
-7.5
-14.0
-23.4
50.0
39.0
15.4
4.3
-10.5
-21.9
Total talent solutions
22.5
10.5
-2.2
-6.5
-6.4
-10.6
27.5
20.3
9.8
5.2
-2.9
-9.2
Protiviti
26.2
8.6
-6.3
-9.2
-5.7
3.3
32.3
20.6
7.3
3.7
-1.5
4.2
Total
23.4
10.0
-3.3
-7.3
-6.2
-7.0
28.7
20.4
9.1
4.8
-2.5
-5.8
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Finance and accounting
As Reported
33.5
22.1
9.9
-0.1
-3.0
-11.0
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
-1.3
0.1
Currency Impact
1.3
2.3
2.7
2.2
1.2
0.1
As Adjusted
34.6
24.4
12.8
2.9
-3.1
-10.8
Administrative and customer support
As Reported
29.2
4.2
-10.3
-21.2
-23.0
-23.0
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.7
-1.1
0.1
Currency Impact
1.5
2.1
2.4
1.7
0.9
-0.1
As Adjusted
30.5
6.3
-7.8
-18.8
-23.2
-23.0
Technology
As Reported
23.9
12.3
0.6
-2.1
-9.0
-16.7
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.9
-1.3
0.1
Currency Impact
0.9
1.6
1.8
1.7
1.0
0.4
As Adjusted
24.6
13.9
2.5
0.5
-9.3
-16.2
Elimination of intersegment revenues
As Reported
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
-14.5
-12.8
-16.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
-1.3
0.1
Currency Impact
1.4
1.9
2.1
2.2
1.4
-0.1
As Adjusted
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
-11.5
-12.7
-16.5
Total contract talent solutions
As Reported
30.0
19.2
8.1
-4.0
-7.8
-14.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.8
-1.3
0.1
Currency Impact
1.2
2.1
2.5
2.0
1.1
0.2
As Adjusted
31.0
21.3
10.7
-1.2
-8.0
-14.0
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
67.2
39.3
16.5
-1.4
-16.1
-25.4
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
0.0
0.2
0.8
-1.1
0.1
Currency Impact
1.9
3.3
3.6
3.0
1.4
0.3
As Adjusted
68.8
42.6
20.3
2.4
-15.8
-25.0
Total talent solutions
As Reported
34.1
21.7
9.2
-3.7
-9.0
-15.9
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.8
-1.2
0.1
Currency Impact
1.3
2.3
2.7
2.1
1.1
0.2
As Adjusted
35.2
24.0
12.0
-0.8
-9.1
-15.6
Protiviti
As Reported
18.9
8.4
2.0
0.8
4.6
-1.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
-1.5
0.2
Currency Impact
1.3
2.4
2.6
2.4
1.3
0.0
As Adjusted
20.0
10.8
4.8
4.0
4.4
-1.0
Total
As Reported
29.8
17.9
7.1
-2.4
-5.4
-12.0
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
-1.4
0.2
Currency Impact
1.3
2.3
2.6
2.2
1.2
0.1
As Adjusted
30.9
20.2
9.9
0.6
-5.6
-11.7
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
33.4
22.7
11.3
-3.4
-8.6
-16.0
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
-1.3
0.1
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
33.4
22.7
11.3
-2.9
-9.9
-15.9
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.4
-16.9
-26.2
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
-1.2
0.1
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.9
-18.1
-26.1
Total talent solutions
As Reported
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.9
-9.7
-17.4
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
-1.3
0.2
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.4
-11.0
-17.2
Protiviti
As Reported
17.0
8.3
4.1
3.6
7.5
-2.4
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
-1.6
0.1
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
17.0
8.3
4.1
4.1
5.9
-2.3
Total
As Reported
31.7
20.2
10.0
-1.1
-5.2
-13.3
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
-1.4
0.1
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
31.7
20.2
10.0
-0.6
-6.6
-13.2
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
18.5
7.0
-3.2
-6.3
-4.7
-7.6
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
0.2
0.5
2.1
-1.7
0.6
Currency Impact
5.4
9.4
11.4
9.5
5.2
0.8
As Adjusted
23.5
16.6
8.7
5.3
-1.2
-6.2
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
44.7
28.0
2.9
-7.5
-14.0
-23.4
Billing Days Impact
-0.5
0.2
0.6
2.2
-1.6
0.5
Currency Impact
5.8
10.8
11.9
9.6
5.1
1.0
As Adjusted
50.0
39.0
15.4
4.3
-10.5
-21.9
Total talent solutions
As Reported
22.5
10.5
-2.2
-6.5
-6.4
-10.6
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
0.1
0.5
2.2
-1.7
0.6
Currency Impact
5.4
9.7
11.5
9.5
5.2
0.8
As Adjusted
27.5
20.3
9.8
5.2
-2.9
-9.2
Protiviti
As Reported
26.2
8.6
-6.3
-9.2
-5.7
3.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.5
0.2
0.5
2.1
-1.7
0.7
Currency Impact
6.6
11.8
13.1
10.8
5.9
0.2
As Adjusted
32.3
20.6
7.3
3.7
-1.5
4.2
Total
As Reported
23.4
10.0
-3.3
-7.3
-6.2
-7.0
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
0.2
0.5
2.2
-1.7
0.5
Currency Impact
5.7
10.2
11.9
9.9
5.4
0.7
As Adjusted
28.7
20.4
9.1
4.8
-2.5
-5.8
SOURCE Robert Half