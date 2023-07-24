Dynata selects Mark Lepine to lead APAC business

Former SSI and market research industry veteran will leverage 30-year Asia-Pacific career to drive Dynata's growth and leadership in the region



DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced Mark Lepine as the new managing director of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business. With deep-rooted experience in market research and the region, Lepine will oversee the company's APAC operations, advancing Dynata's growth and leadership across the market.

Lepine brings nearly 30 years of APAC expertise to his new role, including four years as managing director of APAC at Survey Sampling International (SSI), which merged in 2017 with Research Now and later rebranded as Dynata. Previously, he served in regional management positions at Gartner, WGSN and Forrester. With Lepine's arrival, Dynata looks to continue to leverage its unrivaled expertise and resources, shaping the future of data-driven decision-making and solidifying its position as the premier provider of first-party data and insights in the region.

"At this pivotal moment in our industry, Dynata stands proudly at the forefront of the first-party data ecosystem — and Mark's market research experience, abilities to lead and drive growth align perfectly with our strategic goals," said Chris Watson, Dynata's international managing director. "Mark will have a pivotal role in expanding our reach, elevating our market position and driving continued success across the APAC region. We have complete confidence in Mark's ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

"I'm thrilled to join Dynata and lead our talented APAC team during this exciting phase of growth," Lepine said. "Our unmatched capabilities and advanced solutions are truly differentiated assets, presenting us with endless opportunities to drive innovation, unlock transformative insights and deliver unparalleled value to clients across the vibrant and diverse APAC market."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

