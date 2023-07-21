Ultra PRO Introduces Fairy Prank A New Family-Friendly Game

COMMERCE, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultra PRO Entertainment Division continues to grow.

Fairy Prank (PRNewswire)

Fairy Prank is the family-friendly guessing game full of magical mischief!

A new family game is coming this summer from Ultra PRO! In Fairy Prank, the guessing game full of magical mischief, one player takes the role of the fairy while the remaining players strategically place objects inside of a wooden treasure box. The fairy secretly removes one or more objects from the treasure box. The other players attempt to defeat the fairy by listening carefully to the sounds they hear from shaking the box, and guessing which objects the fairy took. The players who identify the missing objects correctly win!

Fairy Prank contains everything you need to play including the treasure box, 10 unique objects and their corresponding tokens, and custom tokens so players can expand the gameplay by adding their own objects from around the house! Fairy Prank is the perfect game of listening and guessing for the whole family, and it can be played anywhere!

Fairy Prank will be available for purchase on fairyprank.com, Amazon, at Barnes and Noble as well as your local game store. To learn more about Ultra PRO's tabletop and electronic games catalog, visit ultraprogames.com.

