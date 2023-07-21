GreenPower Appoints Piedmont Truck Center as Commercial Dealer in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of Piedmont Truck Center as its dealer for commercial vehicle sales and service in The Triangle of North Carolina.

Established in 1965, Piedmont Truck Center has been selling and servicing trucks and only trucks since its founding. With expertise in Class 3 to 8 commercial vehicles, Piedmont Truck Center currently partners with four great manufacturers and leaders in the commercial truck industry – Ford commercial trucks, Western Star (a division of Daimler Trucks North America), TICO terminal trucks and Dennis Eagle refuse trucks.

"We are very fortunate to now partner with GreenPower Motor Company, a leader in purpose-built, all-electric vehicles," said Scott Pharr, President of Piedmont Truck Center. "With the current evolution occurring in the commercial vehicle industry, moving to more zero-emission vehicles, we will now be able to offer our customers the best solution in cargo delivery and passenger transportation all-electric vehicles. GreenPower offers one of the best solutions to those customers who want to seek an answer to operating their businesses while being a good steward to our world by deploying zero-emission vehicles."

GreenPower's product line includes the EV Star Cargo, the EV Start Cargo + and the EV Star CC.

"Quality, productivity, integrity and community are the core fundamentals of Piedmont Truck Center. These are values GreenPower looks for when developing relationships in our dealer network," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Their corporate mission to 'help hard working people own and operate best in class commercial trucks and doing so with friendly, honest and reliable sales and service' is laudable and we will support them in that mission. We look forward to providing Piedmont Truck Center and their customers with the highest quality all-electric, purpose-built products and service available for the North Carolina market."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

