S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME

Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

INDIANA, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Second Quarter of 2023 Highlights:

  • Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.51%, return on average equity (ROE) of 11.23% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 16.32% compared to ROA of 1.77%, ROE of 13.38% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 19.61% for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 2.30% compared to 2.23% for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.22% compared to 4.32% in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Expenses were well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 48.21% compared to 50.42% in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $68.5 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits of $7.1 billion remain relatively unchanged compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million to $18.0 million, or 0.25% of total loans plus OREO, compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.60% of average loans (annualized), compared to net recoveries of $5.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans (annualized), in the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered another quarter of solid core profitability driven by strong net interest income and well-controlled expenses," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "In addition to our financial performance, I am extremely pleased with our employees' efforts to live out our People-forward purpose. This was exemplified by our recent recognition on Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023 list for the second consecutive year."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.22% compared to 4.32% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 20 basis points to 6.01% compared to 5.81% in the first quarter of 2023 due to higher interest rates. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 41 basis points to 1.71% compared to 1.30% in the first quarter of 2023. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs primarily related to an increase in interest rates and a continued change in the mix of deposits with higher balances in certificates of deposit. Average certificate of deposit balances increased $183.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. Total borrowing costs increased 39 basis points to 5.52% compared to 5.13% in the first quarter of 2023. Average borrowings increased $95.7 million to $616.5 million compared to $520.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to loan growth and deposit balance declines.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million to $18.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $27.7 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 13 basis points to 0.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net loan recoveries of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total net charge-offs of $11.0 million related to two commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationships. The provision for credit losses was $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses related to higher net charge-offs compared to a net recovery in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $105.8 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans, as of June 30, 2023 compared to $108.1 million, or 1.49%, at March 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from the first quarter related to a charge-off of a $4.2 million specific reserve.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.0 million to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase mainly related to higher other income due to a gain on OREO of $0.6 million. Expenses were well controlled during the second quarter with an efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) of 48.21% compared to 50.42% in the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was $49.6 million compared to $51.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $2.2 million mainly due to lower incentives compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.3 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $9.2 billion at March 31, 2023. Total portfolio loans increased by $68.5 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023. The consumer loan portfolio increased $90.3 million with growth in residential mortgages of $97.6 million compared to March 31, 2023. The commercial loan portfolio decreased $21.7 million with growth in commercial real estate of $79.1 million offset by declines in commercial construction of $30.5 million and C&I of $70.3 million compared to March 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased $11.9 million, or 0.7% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $157.9 million compared to March 31, 2023 mainly due to an increase in brokered CDs of $100.0 million compared to March 31, 2023. Total borrowings increased $59.9 million to $624.0 million compared to $564.1 million at March 31, 2023 primarily related to loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies. Share repurchases were $20.0 million, or 739,426 shares, during the second quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.  S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on  Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$108,699


$102,724


$71,018


Investment Securities:







Taxable

7,806


7,457


5,995


Tax-exempt

215


214


484


Dividends

613


508


102


Total Interest and Dividend Income

117,333


110,903


77,599









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

20,102


14,903


1,790


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

9,108


7,209


615


Total Interest Expense

29,210


22,112


2,405









NET INTEREST INCOME

88,123


88,791


75,194


Provision for credit losses

10,529


922


3,204


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

77,594


87,869


71,990









NONINTEREST INCOME







Debit and credit card

4,645


4,373


4,756


Service charges on deposit accounts

3,928


4,076


4,181


Wealth management

3,185


2,948


3,247


Mortgage banking

289


301


466


Other

2,144


1,492


(20)


Total Noninterest Income

14,191


13,190


12,630









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

25,391


27,601


24,811


Data processing and information technology

4,177


4,258


4,104


Occupancy

3,710


3,835


3,634


Furniture, equipment and software

3,192


2,861


2,939


Professional services and legal

2,069


1,821


2,380


Marketing

1,459


1,853


1,524


Other taxes

1,322


1,790


1,682


FDIC insurance

1,032


1,012


882


Other

7,281


6,668


6,468


Total Noninterest Expense

49,633


51,699


48,424


Income Before Taxes

42,152


49,360


36,196


Income tax expense

7,685


9,561


7,338


Net Income

$34,467


$39,799


$28,858









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

38,241,918


38,998,156


39,148,999


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,614,022


39,032,062


39,099,631


Diluted earnings per share

$0.89


$1.02


$0.74


Dividends declared per share

$0.32


$0.32


$0.30


Dividend yield (annualized)

4.71 %


4.07 %


4.37 %


Dividends paid to net income

35.98 %


31.10 %


40.86 %


Book value

$31.72


$31.48


$30.10


Tangible book value (1)

$21.85


$21.81


$20.44


Market value

$27.19


$31.45


$27.43









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.51 %


1.77 %


1.25 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

11.23 %


13.38 %


9.83 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

16.32 %


19.61 %


14.63 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

2.30 %


2.23 %


1.71 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

48.21 %


50.42 %


54.82 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2023


2022


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$211,423


$135,611


Investment Securities:







Taxable



15,263


10,931


Tax-exempt



429


966


Dividends



1,121


200


Total Interest and Dividend Income



228,236


147,708









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



35,005


3,643


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



16,317


1,138


Total Interest Expense



51,322


4,781









NET INTEREST INCOME



176,914


142,927


Provision for credit losses



11,451


2,692


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



165,463


140,235









NONINTEREST INCOME







Debit and credit card



9,018


9,819


Service charges on deposit accounts



8,004


8,155


Wealth management



6,133


6,489


Mortgage banking



590


1,481


Other



3,636


1,912


Total Noninterest Income



27,381


27,856









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



52,992


48,523


Data processing and information technology



8,435


8,539


Occupancy



7,545


7,516


Furniture, equipment and software



6,053


5,716


Professional services and legal



3,890


4,329


Marketing



3,312


2,885


Other taxes



3,112


3,219


FDIC insurance



2,044


1,819


Other



13,949


13,292


Total Noninterest Expense



101,332


95,838


Income Before Taxes



91,512


72,253


Income tax expense



17,246


14,252









Net Income



$74,266


$58,001









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,821,886


39,095,716


Diluted earnings per share



$1.91


$1.48


Dividends declared per share



$0.64


$0.59


Dividends paid to net income



33.48 %


39.96 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.64 %


1.25 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



12.29 %


9.85 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



17.93 %


14.62 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



2.27 %


1.62 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



49.31 %


55.79 %























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$227,867


$244,152


$344,694


Securities, at fair value

970,372


998,708


1,068,576


Loans held for sale

541


81


1,311


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,224,180


3,145,079


3,191,670


Commercial and industrial

1,639,332


1,709,612


1,695,031


Commercial construction

363,100


393,658


410,425


Total Commercial Loans

5,226,612


5,248,349


5,297,126


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,286,771


1,189,220


975,108


Home equity

645,897


649,590


611,893


Installment and other consumer

115,634


119,843


119,938


Consumer construction

44,697


44,062


36,829


Total Consumer Loans

2,092,999


2,002,715


1,743,768


Total Portfolio Loans

7,319,611


7,251,064


7,040,894


Allowance for credit losses

(105,757)


(108,113)


(98,095)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,213,854


7,142,951


6,942,799


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

31,271


30,262


7,949


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets

435,593


403,864


365,061


Total Assets

$9,252,922


$9,193,442


$9,103,814









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,330,237


$2,468,638


$2,736,849


Interest-bearing demand

875,174


841,130


880,432


Money market

1,583,717


1,599,814


1,888,506


Savings

1,018,936


1,068,274


1,125,344


Certificates of deposit

1,333,146


1,175,238


981,116


Total Deposits

7,141,210


7,153,094


7,612,247









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

530,000


495,000


39,259


Long-term borrowings

39,513


14,628


21,988


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,483


54,468


54,423


Total Borrowings

623,996


564,096


115,670


Other liabilities

274,863


248,457


197,539


Total Liabilities

8,040,069


7,965,647


7,925,456









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,212,853


1,227,795


1,178,358


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,252,922


$9,193,442


$9,103,814









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

13.11 %


13.36 %


12.94 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

9.42 %


9.65 %


9.17 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.12 %


11.15 %


10.25 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

13.07 %


13.10 %


12.34 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

13.47 %


13.50 %


12.74 %


Risk-based capital - total

15.06 %


15.09 %


14.23 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2023


2023


2022




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$132,900

5.61 %

$140,499

4.22 %

$528,413

0.78 %


Securities, at fair value

983,349

2.54 %

1,000,609

2.51 %

1,024,106

2.19 %


Loans held for sale

92

6.87 %

126

6.39 %

1,406

3.95 %


Commercial real estate

3,176,154

5.62 %

3,132,382

5.45 %

3,197,406

4.14 %


Commercial and industrial

1,684,944

7.13 %

1,711,113

6.76 %

1,685,728

4.31 %


Commercial construction

384,329

7.63 %

388,795

7.23 %

404,856

3.78 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,245,427

6.25 %

5,232,290

6.01 %

5,287,990

4.16 %


Residential mortgage

1,229,129

4.52 %

1,144,821

4.43 %

939,756

3.98 %


Home equity

647,070

6.59 %

650,385

6.28 %

594,529

3.56 %


Installment and other consumer

118,641

8.28 %

122,873

7.80 %

119,041

5.36 %


Consumer construction

42,879

4.26 %

45,870

4.67 %

31,204

3.36 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,037,719

5.39 %

1,963,949

5.26 %

1,684,530

3.92 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,283,146

6.01 %

7,196,239

5.81 %

6,972,520

4.11 %


Total Loans

7,283,238

6.01 %

7,196,365

5.81 %

6,973,926

4.11 %


Total other earning assets

37,003

7.26 %

34,720

6.71 %

8,939

3.69 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,436,490

5.61 %

8,372,193

5.39 %

8,535,384

3.67 %


Noninterest-earning assets

740,299


754,677


690,207



Total Assets

$9,176,789


$9,126,870


$9,225,591











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$847,776

0.58 %

$824,623

0.33 %

$979,514

0.07 %


Money market

1,599,051

2.13 %

1,670,988

1.88 %

1,930,852

0.15 %


Savings

1,037,924

0.38 %

1,090,137

0.30 %

1,118,346

0.05 %


Certificates of deposit

1,235,496

3.06 %

1,052,460

2.19 %

1,001,775

0.31 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,720,247

1.71 %

4,638,208

1.30 %

5,030,487

0.14 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

— %

— %

50,037

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings

529,013

5.39 %

451,668

4.93 %

— %


Long-term borrowings

32,980

4.14 %

14,689

2.71 %

22,072

2.01 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,474

7.62 %

54,458

7.50 %

54,413

3.62 %


Total Borrowings

616,467

5.52 %

520,815

5.13 %

126,522

1.95 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

49,572

5.06 %

54,669

4.58 %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,386,286

2.18 %

5,213,692

1.72 %

5,157,009

0.19 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,559,888


2,706,820


2,891,032



Shareholders' equity

1,230,615


1,206,358


1,177,550



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,176,789


$9,126,870


$9,225,591











Net Interest Margin(10)


4.22 %


4.32 %


3.56 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$136,679

4.90 %

$641,648

0.42 %


Securities, at fair value



991,931

2.52 %

1,013,219

2.14 %


Loans held for sale



108

6.60 %

1,475

3.72 %


Commercial real estate



3,154,390

5.54 %

3,227,156

3.89 %


Commercial and industrial



1,697,956

6.94 %

1,699,222

4.15 %


Commercial construction



386,549

7.43 %

407,048

3.54 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,238,895

6.13 %

5,333,426

3.95 %


Residential mortgage



1,187,208

4.48 %

918,132

4.00 %


Home equity



648,718

6.44 %

582,721

3.50 %


Installment and other consumer



120,746

8.04 %

114,531

5.40 %


Consumer construction



44,366

4.47 %

26,544

3.36 %


Total Consumer Loans



2,001,038

5.33 %

1,641,928

3.91 %


Total Portfolio Loans



7,239,933

5.91 %

6,975,354

3.94 %


Total Loans



7,240,041

5.91 %

6,976,829

3.94 %


Total other earning assets



35,868

6.99 %

9,108

3.54 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



8,404,519

5.50 %

8,640,804

3.47 %


Noninterest-earning assets



747,464


699,097



Total Assets



$9,151,983


$9,339,901











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$836,263

0.46 %

$983,057

0.07 %


Money market



1,634,820

2.00 %

1,993,009

0.15 %


Savings



1,063,887

0.34 %

1,113,723

0.04 %


Certificates of deposit



1,144,484

2.66 %

1,035,793

0.32 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,679,454

1.51 %

5,125,582

0.14 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



— %

65,826

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings



490,554

5.18 %

— %


Long-term borrowings



23,885

3.71 %

22,190

1.98 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



54,466

7.56 %

54,406

3.29 %


Total Borrowings



568,905

5.34 %

142,422

1.61 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



52,107

4.81 %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,300,466

1.95 %

5,268,004

0.18 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,632,964


2,884,828



Shareholders' equity



1,218,553


1,187,069



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,151,983


$9,339,901











Net Interest Margin(8)




4.27 %


3.35 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$1,859

0.06 %

$7,931

0.25 %

$15,783

0.49 %


Commercial and industrial

4,842

0.30 %

9,348

0.55 %

4,454

0.26 %


Commercial construction

384

0.11 %

384

0.10 %

864

0.21 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

7,085

0.14 %

17,663

0.34 %

21,101

0.40 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

4,167

0.32 %

4,749

0.40 %

8,137

0.83 %


Home equity

2,700

0.42 %

1,915

0.29 %

2,281

0.37 %


Installment and other consumer

367

0.32 %

317

0.26 %

256

0.21 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

7,234

0.35 %

6,981

0.35 %

10,674

0.61 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$14,319

0.20 %

$24,644

0.34 %

$31,775

0.45 %





2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$12,222


$4,459


$7,678


Recoveries

(1,255)


(9,574)


(4,666)


Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$10,967


($5,115)


$3,012









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Customer fraud

$—


($9,329)


$—


Commercial real estate

(1,030)


(25)


(125)


Commercial and industrial

11,296


3,948


2,712


Commercial construction


(2)



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

10,266


(5,408)


2,587


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

(1)


9


13


Home equity

(12)


31


6


Installment and other consumer

714


253


406


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

701


293


425


Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$10,967


($5,115)


$3,012


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$16,681


$8,661


Recoveries



(10,829)


(7,685)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$5,852


$976









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Customer fraud



($9,329)


$—


Commercial real estate



(1,055)


52


Commercial and industrial



15,244


205


Commercial construction



(2)


(1)


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



4,858


256


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



8


94


Home equity



19


(14)


Installment and other consumer



967


640


Consumer construction





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



994


720


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$5,852


$976










2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$14,319


$24,644


$31,775


OREO

3,666


3,076


7,046


Total nonperforming assets

17,985


27,720


38,821


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)*



4,010


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)*



9,338


Total troubled debt restructurings*



13,348


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.20 %


0.34 %


0.45 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.25 %


0.38 %


0.55 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.44 %


1.49 %


1.39 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

739 %


439 %


309 %


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$10,967


($5,115)


$3,012


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans

0.60 %


(0.29 %)


0.17 %


*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.




Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$5,852


$976


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.16 %


0.03 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,212,853


$1,227,795


$1,178,358


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,144)


(377,405)


(378,259)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$835,709


$850,390


$800,099


Common shares outstanding

38,242


38,998


39,149


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$21.85


$21.81


$20.44


Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$138,248


$161,407


$115,750


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,046


1,085


1,197


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$139,294


$162,492


$116,947









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,230,615


$1,206,358


$1,177,550


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,280)


(377,576)


(378,453)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$853,335


$828,782


$799,097


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.32 %


19.61 %


14.63 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.








(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$42,152


$49,360


$36,196


Plus: Provision for credit losses

10,529


922


3,204


Total

$52,681


$50,282


$39,400


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$211,302


$203,921


$158,034


Average assets

$9,176,789


$9,126,870


$9,225,591


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.30 %


2.23 %


1.71 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$49,633


$51,699


$48,424









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

88,123


88,791


75,194


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

639


555


506


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$88,762


$89,346


$75,700


Noninterest income

14,191


13,190


12,630


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$102,953


$102,536


$88,330


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

48.21 %


50.42 %


54.82 %


 The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$149,763


$116,964


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,066


1,236


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$150,829


$118,200









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,218,553


$1,187,069


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(377,427)


(378,606)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$841,126


$808,463


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.93 %


14.62 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.








(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$91,512


$72,253


Plus: Provision for credit losses



11,451


2,692


Total



$102,963


$74,945


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$207,632


$151,132


Average assets



$9,151,983


$9,339,901


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



2.27 %


1.62 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$101,332


$95,838









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



176,914


142,927


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,194


999


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$178,108


$143,926


Noninterest income



27,381


27,856


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$205,489


$171,782


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



49.31 %


55.79 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$228,236


$147,708


Less: interest expense



(51,322)


(4,781)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$176,914


$142,927


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,194


999


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$178,108


$143,926


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$359,166


$290,236


Average interest-earning assets



$8,404,519


$8,640,804


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.27 %


3.35 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2023


2023


2022



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,212,853


$1,227,795


$1,178,358


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,144)


(377,405)


(378,259)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$835,709


$850,390


$800,099









Total assets

$9,252,922


$9,193,442


$9,103,814


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,144)


(377,405)


(378,259)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,875,778


$8,816,037


$8,725,555


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.42 %


9.65 %


9.17 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.








(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$117,333


$110,903


$77,599


Less: interest expense

(29,210)


(22,112)


(2,405)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$88,123


$88,791


$75,194


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

639


555


506


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$88,762


$89,346


$75,700


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$356,022


$362,348


$303,633


Average interest-earning assets

$8,436,490


$8,372,193


$8,535,384


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.22 %


4.32 %


3.56 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.








View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-announces-second-quarter-2023-net-income-301881542.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.