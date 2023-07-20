AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES SPOTS' RECOGNITION AS A "TOP PROJECT" IN NORTH AMERICA BY THE INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY IN DERMATOLOGY

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced that the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program was selected as one of five "Top Projects" in North America by the International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology. The awards are a partnership between the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), and L'Oreal. For five years, ASA and SPOTS have partnered to educate young people about sun safety and awareness.

ASA Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Skin Association) (PRNewswire)

These awards recognize dermatologists leading high-impact projects in three categories: prevention and education on skin health; improved quality of life and self-esteem for people facing skin issues; and access to care coverage and surgery. In addition to the five overall winners, five "Top Projects" are selected from each of the geographic regions: North America, South and Central America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. There were 193 project submissions from 66 representative countries and SPOTS was voted a "Top Project" in North America. Please see link: https://www.inspireskinconfidence.com/project/spots-sun-protection-outreach-teaching-by-students/

SPOTS, run by a stellar team including Dr. Sofia Chaudhry of Saint Louis University and Drs. Laurin Council and Lynn Cornelius of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a community outreach program that aims to educate students from preschool through high school about prevention and early detection of skin cancer. The program, led by medical students, uses innovative approaches such as engaging children in activities, sharing personal stories, and a focus on skin of color. Over forty medical schools have incorporated the SPOTS program, with positive results for both medical students with increasing their knowledge of prevention and detection, and children and teens, who can better protect themselves from the sun.

"ASA is proud to announce SPOTS' well-deserved recognition as it continues its dual-purpose mission of educating medical students to be better health care providers, along with its community outreach and focus on skin of color," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein.

This sentiment was shared by ASA President, Dr. David A. Norris, as well. "Education about sun safety is the key to a world with less skin cancer and the SPOTS team is paving the way for success in prevention."

"Dr. Chaudhry and her team work tirelessly to educate school-aged children about sun protection and skin cancer prevention. It only seems fitting that SPOTS should be selected as one of the five "Top Projects" in its region. Increasing awareness of behaviors and education of the consequences of sun exposure are at the heart of the mission of the American Skin Association," adds Humberto C. Antunes, Co-Chair of the ASA's Education Council.

Along with this recognition by the WCD, ILDS, and L'Oreal, the SPOTS team in partnership with ASA has produced a public service announcement (PSA). Please see the link to view: https://youtu.be/ZVRzj0N6w

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over three decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children - and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

ABOUT SPOTS

SPOTS started as a collaboration between Saint Louis University and Washington University Medical Schools in Saint Louis, Missouri, but has expanded to programs across the country, and with your help, will continue to do so. Download teaching materials to start your own SPOTS chapter today. For more information, visit spotseducation.org/.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

