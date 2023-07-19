Sealing Technologies Puts End User Input at the Core of the SN 3100 XP Server Node

COLUMBIA, Md., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a veteran-owned business that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, proudly introduces its latest product: the SN 3100 XP server node. This state-of-the-art node is designed with modularity in mind, allowing for flexible configurations to accommodate varying size, weight, and compute power (SWaP) requirements of end users. With a strong focus on cybersecurity and its role as a data analysis and network sensor, the SN 3100 XP sets a new standard in portable edge computing.

SealingTech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sealing Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With a role as data analysis and network sensor, the SN 3100 XP sets a new standard in portable edge computing.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the SN 3000, the SN 3100 XP offers an expanded range of options within a similar portable footprint. Its form factor enables seamless integration into existing setups while enhancing the end user experience. By incorporating valuable feedback from end users, SealingTech has developed a solution that meets the specific needs of our nation's warfighters in their relentless battle against cyber threats.

One notable feature of the SN 3100 XP is its external power supply, which creates additional space for customization. This node can accommodate up to 3x SATA solid-state drives, multiple NVMes and Half Height PCIE and GPU card configurations. For those requiring additional storage, the optional "Tophat" allows for the inclusion of up to 60TB or 90TB of NVMe removable storage, occupying just half-a-U-worth (or less than an inch) of space.

With dimensions close to a ream of copy paper, the SN 3100 XP offers portability without compromising on performance. It can be effortlessly transported in a removable tray, making it an ideal choice for customers in need of a portable sensor. Additionally, the node seamlessly integrates into various environments, such as server racks, desks, or larger kit configurations, serving as a robust sensor platform for data analysis, continuous monitoring, hunt operations, and incident response activities.

Powering the SN 3100 XP is a motherboard equipped with a Xeon D processor. This processor boasts integrated Intel technologies including Deep Learning Boost, QuickAssist Software Acceleration, Total Memory Encryption, Crypto Acceleration, and more, ensuring superior performance and advanced capabilities.

"We understand the importance of providing our cyber warriors with cutting-edge edge technology, regardless of their location," stated Ed Sealing, founder and CEO of SealingTech. "The SN 3100 XP represents the next evolution of our compact and highly mobile hyper-converged server with built-in advanced hardware acceleration. Together with SealingTech's other products, it equips our customers with the tools to proactively stay ahead of adversaries and effectively counter new and emerging threats."

For more information about the SN 3100 XP, visit www.SealingTech.com/hardware/sn-3100XP/.

About Sealing Technologies Inc.

SealingTech is a veteran-owned business that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For additional information, visit www.sealingtech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sealing Technologies Inc.