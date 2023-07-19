Resecurity to showcase cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions at F-AIR Colombia 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies, is pleased to announce its participation in F-AIR Colombia 2023, one of the major aerospace and defense exhibitions in Latin America (LATAM).

F-AIR Colombia is an international airshow that showcases the latest technologies and innovations in the aerospace and defense industry. The event is organized by the Colombian Air Force and takes place every two years in the city of Rionegro, Antioquia. F-AIR Colombia is the largest aviation event in the country and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The event features both static and aerial displays of military and civilian aircraft, as well as exhibitions of aerospace and defense products and services. F-AIR Colombia also includes a series of conferences and seminars on aviation, space, and defense topics, as well as cultural and recreational activities for visitors of all ages.

Resecurity is excited to participate in F-AIR Colombia 2023 and showcase its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to a diverse audience from Aerospace & Defense (A&D) sector. The company offers a wide range of cybersecurity services, including cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital forensics & incident response (DFIR), risk assessment, identity protection and security consulting. Resecurity's solutions are designed to help organizations of any size protect their critical assets, intellectual property (IP) and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Resecurity has extensive experience working with clients in the aerospace and defense industry, providing them with customized solutions to address their specific security needs. The company has a proven track record of helping clients in face of Fortune 500 corporations protect their sensitive information and prevent cyber attacks.

"Aerospace is one of the most targeted sectors by advanced espionage groups and nation-state actors. At Resecurity, we are committed to helping our clients worldwide stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "We are excited to participate in F-AIR Colombia 2023 and showcase our unique expertise and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions."

Resecurity's participation in F-AIR Colombia 2023 underscores its commitment to the Latin American market and its desire to expand its presence in the region. The company has a strong track record of working with clients in the region and has established itself as a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions compliant with local regulatory requirements.

"We see tremendous potential in the Latin American market and are committed to expanding our presence in the region via specialized SaaS-based and on-premise solutions. This year, our business development in the region has proven a tremendous growth, as well as extension of our channel partner network, and we look forward to support Clients in A&D segment," said Jorge Chungandro, Business Development Manager at Resecurity (LATAM).

Resecurity's team of cybersecurity experts will be available at its stand in the USA Pavilion to answer questions and provide demonstrations of its solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Resecurity's threat intelligence platform, incident response services, risk assessment solutions, and security consulting services.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to connect with visitors at F-AIR Colombia 2023 and showcase our expertise in cybersecurity," said Yoo. "We believe that our solutions can help organizations in the aerospace and defense industry protect their critical assets and intellectual property, and stay ahead of emerging threats. We look forward to meeting with our partners and clients from Colombia and exploring new opportunities in the region."

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

For more details about F-AIR Colombia 2023, visit https://f-aircolombia.com.co/es/f-air-2023/ to know more about the event and our participation.

