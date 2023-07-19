GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Impacting Their Communities

GOBankingRates' Small Business Spotlight recognizes companies across the U.S. for their ingenuity and achievements.

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a challenging few years for small businesses, with pandemic-related shutdowns followed by periods of high inflation. Yet small business owners across the U.S. continued to face these challenges head-on, providing much-appreciated goods and services to their local communities and beyond. GOBankingRates is recognizing these deserving businesses through our third annual Small Business Spotlight.

As part of the series, GOBankingRates asked our readers to nominate their favorite small businesses. We received hundreds of nominations, and are proud to be highlighting our readers' favorite boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios and more across the country. Nominated businesses this year include a luxury leather brand , a children's store, a personal chef service and a specialty cupcake bakery.

GOBankingRates is honored to share a behind-the-scenes look into how these businesses were built and continue to thrive.

"These entrepreneurs gave us the fascinating stories behind the businesses they've built," said Greg Garrison, Editor at GOBankingRates . "They were refreshingly open about the struggles they faced and the journey they took to become successful business owners, and I think their stories can serve as an inspiration to others."

The 2023 Small Business Spotlight also includes guidance for aspiring small business owners , advice for those who are already on their small business journeys and tips for consumers on how to best support small businesses. In addition, the series features an exclusive survey on how Americans "shop small," the biggest barriers to aspiring small business owners and more.

