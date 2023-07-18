Taco John's® to Share Taco Tuesday; Issues Challenge to Competitors (and LeB***) to Support Workers, Not Lawyers

Popular quick-service restaurant to celebrate sharing of food holiday servicemark on July 18 with $40,000 donation to CORE

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco John's, the home of Taco Tuesday for more than 40 years, will abandon the United States Patent and Trademark Office registration for its servicemark on the popular food holiday Tuesday, July 18.

"We've always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn't feel like the right thing to do," said Taco John's CEO Jim Creel. "As we've said before, we're lovers, not fighters, at Taco John's. So in that spirit, we have decided to begin sharing Taco Tuesday with a pledge to contribute $100 per location in our system to restaurant employees with children who are battling a health crisis, death or natural disaster. And we're challenging our litigious competitors and other taco-loving brands to join us in supporting the people who serve our favorite food to guests across the nation."

Taco John's is kicking off its challenge to industry brethren with a $40,000 donation to the non-profit organization Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), which supports restaurant workers with children by providing financial relief when either the employee, spouse or a child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

"Let's see if our friends at Taco Bell are willing to 'liberate' themselves from their army of lawyers by giving back to restaurant families instead," said Creel. "We challenge them to match our $100-per-restaurant pledge – that's about $720,000 – which is less than they'd have to spend in a legal battle for the mark. We also invite Del Taco, Taco Bueno, Taco Cabana, Jack In The Box and mom and pop taco shops across the country that intend to use Taco Tuesday in the future to join us in this movement to support working families and donate to CORE."

Taco John's also encourages noted taco lover, Taco Bell spokesperson and prolific trademark owner LeB*** Ja*** to do his part by donating any fees he received from the latest multi-million-dollar Taco Bell Taco Tuesday ad campaign to CORE.

While the registration symbol will disappear, Taco John's will always be the home of Taco Tuesday to its legions of fans across the nation. Throughout July, guests are invited to celebrate Taco Tuesday every day with a special deal – $2 for 2 Tacos (crispy or softshell) through the Taco John's® Mobile App, for Bigger Bolder Rewards Members.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Taco John's for making this generous donation to CORE, which will benefit so many restaurant families in their darkest hours," said Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE. "And we welcome the support of other brands that are looking forward to celebrating Taco Tuesday, because the need is great. In fact, this year alone, 75% of grantees are single parents, mostly moms."

Taco Tuesday wouldn't be possible without those in the service industry who are behind the scenes, crafting tacos for us all to enjoy. Taco John's is putting its money where its mouth is and invites others to do the same. Visit the Taco Tuesday CORE Donation page here to show your gratitude.

At Taco John's®, each crispy shell is cooked fresh in-house every day, then filled with its signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, fresh lettuce and cheddar cheese. Five classic ingredients. Always awesome. And when you want all the flavor of a classic taco without the crunch, softshell tacos offer all the same delicious ingredients wrapped lovingly in a soft, warm flour tortilla.

About Taco John's®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 21 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John's prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the "Mexican Food" category on Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2022" and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players." Taco John's is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of "The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About CORE

CORE, Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 providing financial grants to food and beverage service employees with children when either the employee, spouse, or child navigates a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster. CORE has helped families in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. To learn more, apply for a grant, refer a family for grant consideration, or donate please visit coregives.org.

