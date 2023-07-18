FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America hosted a child safety seat check and pedestrian safety event at its national headquarters in Fountain Valley, California with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This event is part of Hyundai's expanded partnership with CHLA, which will enable more families in Los Angeles and Orange Counties to participate in consumer education events through CHLA's Injury Prevention Program. Through the partnership, the Injury Prevention Program provides guidance to attendees on best safety practices to mitigate two of the top leading causes of injury and death in children – motor vehicle crashes and pedestrian injuries.

Hyundai and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Host Child Safety Seat Check and Pedestrian Safety Event (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to continue growing our partnership with CHLA by expanding the child safety seat and pedestrian safety programming to Orange County—at our very own Hyundai Motor America regional headquarters," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "There is nothing more important to us at Hyundai then making sure our customers, employees and other road users are safe. With this event, we hope to help more families and Hyundai team members have immediate access to the knowledge and support they need to keep their kids safe, both in driving and walking on the streets."

The two-part event featured both a child safety seat check and a pedestrian safety training at the Hyundai national headquarters. Families were invited to receive free car seat and booster seat checks by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians (CPST). These technicians checked for manufacturer recalls, expiration dates and proper fit of the seat for children. Additionally, some families received replacement seats if needed.

Families of 1st-4th graders were also invited to experience the LA Street Smarts set – a mobile, life-size set with active traffic signals and interactive components – that teaches children proper pedestrian safety techniques, including helping understand the hazards associated with walking near streets.

This partnership is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children's hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

