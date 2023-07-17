NFL's Willie Colon Golf Outing Drives Lupus Awareness with LRA

SUMMIT, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Super Bowl Champion and Mad Dog Sports radio personality Willie Colon is hosting today the 9th Annual Willie Colon Golf Outing crafted by Tito's Handmade Vodka for the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA). The event drives lupus awareness and tees up the opening of the Fall season of the grassroots fundraising program for the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA). The anticipated $400,000 raised will support the LRA's Jean Davis Research Grant in memory of Mr. Colon's late mother Jean Davis, who had lupus.

Former New York Jet player Quincy Enuwa joins former New York Jet Willie Colon at 9th Annual Willie Colon Golf Outing to support the Lupus Research Alliance. (PRNewswire)

Rescheduled from May due to weather conditions, the event featured a large "team" of sports superstars enlisted by Mr. Colon and nearly 300 golfers to take shots at this challenging disease. Athletes included current New York Rangers Captain Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers); former NBA star Scott Burrell (Chicago Bulls). Former NFL players in attendance include Michael Vick (Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets); David Harris (New York Jets); Quincy Enuwa (New York Jets); Matt Simms (New York Jets); Zak DeOssie (New York Giants); and Marques Colston (New Orleans Saints). XM Radio Morning Men host Mike Babchick also joined to support the cause.

"I know my mom would have been pleased to see so many friends here helping to raise awareness of lupus and funds to bring others new treatments that can transform lives," noted Mr. Colon. "We teamed up with the Lupus Research Alliance to host this event because while no one individual, no one family and no one organization can beat this disease, the power of their awareness campaign is celebrating the ManyOne who are and engaging the ManyOne who can make a difference."

Willie conveyed his appreciation to the six chairs who helped organize the highly successful outing: Xavier V. Goss, at Capital Group; Ted Knauss, at The PNC Financial Services Group; Daniel LaVecchia at BGC Partners, Inc.; Michael Lytle at JW Capital Management; Nidhi Patel at BlackRock and Julius D. Williams at Invesco. Thanks also went to primary sponsors: Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tunnel To Towers Foundation and Willie & Aikisha Colon Foundation, as well as to Corona & Constellation Brands, Paul Miller Porsche, Goslings Rum and SoNo 1420.

As a long-time and active member of LRA's Board of Directors, Colon is proud that 100% of every dollar raised goes to enabling the world's top scientists to pursue innovative research studies like the grant named for his mom.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90 percent of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. Black/African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs. For more information, please visit the LRA on social media at: Instagram; Twitter; LinkedIn; and Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Lupus Research Alliance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lupus Research Alliance