2023 National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing, and Media Set for July 19-21

Hosted by the National Public Health Information Coalition and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 16th National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing and Media (NCHCMM) will be held in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announce the 2023 National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing and Media (NCHCMM), happening July 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta, GA. Now in its 16th year, this unique conference is a trusted platform for public health communicators, public health researchers and practitioners from federal and state government, academia, and industry leaders.

"The 2023 NCHCMM will provide a unique forum for health communication leaders to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and discuss the latest trends and innovation in the industry."

There is still time to take advantage of the conference streaming options. To secure your spot at this premier event cohosted by NPHIC and CDC, please visit www.nchcmm.org and click on the registration tab.

Themed "Collaborate, Innovate, Inspire: The Evolution of Public Health Communication in a Changing World," the 2023 NCHCMM will provide a unique forum for industry leaders to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and discuss the latest trends and innovations in health communication. Attendees can expect a comprehensive program featuring insightful plenary and keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.

Are you interested in how technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) can be harnessed to improve public health communications? Or how emerging analytics can level the field in combatting mis/disinformation? The programming at this year's NCHCMM answers these questions and more.

From cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to culturally sensitive messaging, the conference will delve into various topics, including:

Innovative approaches to health marketing and promotion

Artificial Intelligence as a communications multiplier in public health

Using tools and techniques to combat mis/disinformation

Health literacy and its impact on public health outcomes

Effective use of data in public health decision making

Harnessing the power of social media and influencers in health campaigns

Crisis communication and risk messaging in healthcare emergencies

Using storytelling and narratives to drive behavior change

To learn more about NPHIC and join a premier network of public health communicators in the U.S., visit www.nphic.org

For media inquiries, please contact: Robert Jennings, National Public Health Information Coalition, phone: (614) 354-5342, email: rjennings@nphic.org

About the National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing, and Media: The National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing, and Media is in its 16th year, cosponsored by the National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The event is dedicated to exploring the latest advancements and best practices in health communication. It provides a platform for communicators, marketers, researchers, health professionals and policymakers to exchange knowledge, share insights, and foster collaboration for the improvement of public health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nchcmm.org

About the National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC): The National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC) is an independent organization of professionals sought after to improve America's health through public health communications. NPHIC is committed to "making public health public" by sharing our knowledge, expertise and resources to effectively communicate about the important health issues of the day -- helping people lead healthier lives in healthier communities. Please visit www.nphic.org for more information.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Public Health Information Coalition (NPHIC)