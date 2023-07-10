WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed a Novel Layered Fog Architecture for IoT SAaaS

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a novel fog architecture for IoT Sensing and Actuation as a Service (SAaaS), a scalable and fault-resistant layered fog architecture. The main goal of this architecture is to enhance the SAaaS performance of IoT by introducing a failure-resistant layer of fog nodes between the cloud and IoT devices. This architecture is referred to as a multi-layer/layered architecture.

WiMi's novel layered fog architecture can be called Sensor and Actuator Service Layered Fog Delivery. It is more fault-resistant and maintains network connectivity by dynamically reassigning tasks from the failed node to the nearest active node. The architecture keeps track of user-pre-specified instructions. These instructions are closer to the end-user IoT device terminals, speeding up the generation of drive commands. In the case of overload, such nodes can offload their monitoring responsibilities to their parent nodes.

This new fog architecture can operate under a diverse ecosystem and properly manage observation and drive requests. In addition, its infrastructure is highly virtualized, allowing multiple users to use the same physical layer components simultaneously, thereby reducing service costs. Fog computing is leveraged to handle some IoT and cloud tasks that are geographically closer to the data source rather than relying exclusively on remote cloud data centers. Due to the high volume of sensed data generated by IoT sensors, fog nodes can be overloaded. To avoid delays in driving command generation, the architecture monitors user-specified situations in the fog layer and allows each fog node to offload monitoring to its parent when overloaded, preventing fog nodes from overloading to reduce action latency.

WiMi establishes multi-layer fog nodes between the cloud and IoT devices in SAaaS, which enables dynamic fault feedback schemes. The failure of information sending and feedback is avoided by reassigning the task of the faulty fog node to the nearest connected fog node in the same layer or to the parent node of the faulty node.

WiMi compares the number of lost messages for SAaaS with/without layered fog (fault redistribution, pre-specified situations in fog nodes, and offloading) based on computation/communication latency and observation and drive commands in different scenarios (number of users, sensors, actuators, and zones) by using a fog simulator for evaluation. Redistribution in case of failure prevents lost messages and maintains network connectivity, dramatically improving fog applications' security stability and response rate.

Cloud computing will have "unlimited" computing and storage resources in the future.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

