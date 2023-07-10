VICTOR AND DUSTIN DRAI TO OPEN DRAI'S DALLAS -- A RESTAURANT, LOUNGE & EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CLUB IN LATE 2024

Iconic Las Vegas Beachclub, Nightclub and After Hours to partner with Dallas's GAP

Concepts

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight from the Las Vegas Strip to The Big D, Drai's Group announces its anticipated expansion to Dallas, Texas. Set to debut late 2024 in the heart of Dallas' arts district, Drai's Dallas will feature a restaurant, lounge and exclusive membership club.

VICTOR AND DUSTIN DRAI TO OPEN DRAI' S DALLAS — A RESTAURANT, LOUNGE AND EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CLUB IN LATE 2024

World-renowned for its long withstanding presence in major markets including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, Drai's will transport its singular vibe, combined with gourmet cuisine and bespoke mixology, to one of the South's top cities, creating an unforgettable experience for locals and tourists alike.

Hailing its beginning in 1993 as a must-visit celebrity eatery in Los Angeles, Victor Drai established his namesake powerhouse brand. In 1997, Victor Drai debuted Drai's Restaurant and After hours, a Las Vegas nightlife institution located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, followed by the reinvention of Drai's Nightclub and Beachclub in 2016. To date, the venue has played home to some of music's most dynamic talent including The Weeknd and Chris Brown, and Drai's continues to uphold its vast success and industry icon status 26 years later.

Combining Drai's long history and stellar reputation with the expertise of GAP Concepts, headed by Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto, creators of hotspots Lyla, PostScript HTX and XOXO Dining Room, Drai's Dallas will offer a precisely curated French-inspired dining experience coupled with cabaret style entertainment.

"I graduated from SMU in Dallas and fell in love with the vibrancy of the city. I always told myself that one day I would be back. I've been friends with Obi for years and I knew he would be the best partner to bring a concept from Las Vegas and infuse it with the authenticity Dallas is known for," said Dustin Drai, Vice President of Entertainment with Drai's Group. "With Dallas' unmatched hospitality scene, sense of community and culture, we look forward to bringing a taste of Las Vegas to Dallas."

The venue's design, envisioned by Victor Drai, will take a cue from the Drai's After Hours in Las Vegas, embodying the signature look and feel that brand devotees love and adore with rich hues, tufted lounge furniture and signature decor. Architect Arnie Martinez Jr. and designer Christy Coleman of Leo A Daly will work alongside Drai to create the design.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dustin and Victor to introduce the Drai's brand to our friends and family in Dallas. With our top tier culinary experience and world-class entertainment, we look forward to opening our doors in 2024," said Veeral Rathod with GAP Concepts.

Upon entering the newly built 15,000 square foot complex, guests will discover an upscale supper club with French-inspired cuisine. At the center of the dining room, a stunning performance stage will spotlight cabaret-style live entertainment. With Frank Sinatra as its muse, the venue will feel like a beloved classic yet completely state-of-the-art with contemporary touches. The four corners of the room will be adorned with a palm motif, and floral-inspired stadium-seating will lead to unparalleled views of the stage. The Supper Club will be the ultimate date night in Dallas, featuring sultry entertainment and an inspired cocktail program.

The private members lounge will offer small bites and classic cocktails within an intimate speakeasy-style lounge, showcasing Drai's signature crimson color palette. Members will immediately recognize the iconic design elements from the original Drai's After Hours lounge in Las Vegas. Drai's Dallas will offer a limited number of Founding Memberships that offer a suite of VIP benefits for the upcoming Drai's Dallas as well as Drai's Las Vegas, including priority reservations and special invite-only events.

"I've always been fascinated by the intersection of food, music, and culture," said Victor Drai. "With Drai's Dallas, I wanted to create a space where people could come together to enjoy all three in a way that's never been done before."

Drai's Dallas will open its doors late 2024. For concept information, design renderings and membership applications, please visit www.draisdallas.com.

About Drai's Group

Celebrating nearly a decade as the pinnacle of nightlife in Las Vegas, Drai's Beachclub • Nightclub takes entertainment and nightlife to new heights in an unmatched setting – 11 stories high on the rooftop of The Cromwell with dazzling views of the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Boulevard. Drai's Nightclub is a 30,000-square-foot palatial, multi-level club with an expansive dance floor, massive LED lighting systems, and modern technology featuring more than 7,000-square-feet of the most state-of-the-art high-definition LEDs in production, including a towering 80-sided LED disco ball - the only one of its kind. Drai's Nightclub is home to Drai's LIVE, an unprecedented concert series that provides fans with the opportunity to see full-length performances by top performers such as Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Baby in an up-close setting unlike anything else in the world. Drai's Nightclub is open from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Drai's Beachclub is a 35,000-square-foot oasis with multiple pools shaded by eight towering palm trees, a variety of cabanas and bungalows, a full-service gourmet kitchen and two full-service bars. The legendary Drai's After Hours has solidified itself as the ultimate late-night, see-and-be-seen party destination for 25 years. Drai's After Hours is a sleek, sexy lounge where DJs play chart-topping songs of today, including top 40, Latin and hip-hop music. In addition to bottle service, Drai's After Hours is one of the only spots on the Strip to offer hookah nightly. Drai's After Hours is open from 1 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. More information, including reservations, tickets and hours, is available at DraisGroup.com. Follow Drai's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - @draislv, @draisbeachclub and @draisafterhours.

Media Contact: Stephanie Capellas + Emily Clayton // Carma Connected // drais@carmaconnected.com

