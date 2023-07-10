Ceinsys Tech Ltd: A specialized GIS & Mobility engineering services provider celebrates 25 Years of Enhancing Possibilities; eyes global expansion

NAGPUR, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8th, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, (a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange) and an integral part of the prestigious conglomerate - Meghe Group, celebrated its 25 years of relentless pursuit towards driving change and enriching human life.

Ceinsys Logo (PRNewswire)

Ceinsys began its journey in the late 1990s, empowering engineers and designers with CAD solutions. Adapting to evolving needs, it expanded its focus to projects that enhanced the lives of individuals across various aspects of society.

In the past 25 years, its work in the GIS space has (to name a few):

reached 20M+ population with equitable water supply across Urban and Rural communities.

ensured reliable power distribution in 600+ towns, covering a network of 50K+ miles.

transformed citizen and governance engagement in 3 Indian states.

streamlined highway inventory and maintenance for over 10,000 kilometers.

provided infrastructure maintenance and planning solutions for 2.5 million+ properties.

In the year 2022, Ceinsys entered the mobility services space by acquiring AllyGrow Technologies, a specialized engineering service provider with core competencies in engineering design, development, and manufacturing engineering services. This move allowed Ceinsys to tap into the transformative potential of GIS and autonomous driving technologies combined. This acquisition will also enable Ceinsys to expand its global reach by leveraging AllyGrow's presence in the US & European regions.

Today, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, a CMMI Level 5 V2.0 appraised company, is a prominent player in the Geospatial, Engineering, and Mobility Solutions space. The company operates globally with 12 offices across three continents and has a dedicated team of over 1000 employees, serving diverse clients. With an eye toward the future, it is committed to expanding its global presence while strengthening its core competencies. Ceinsys will explore both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to ensure continued success and increased market influence.

In commemorating its 25th anniversary, Ceinsys' Chairman, Mr. Sagar Meghe, commented on the firm's strong dedication to innovation and customers. "Our journey is defined by an exceptional team and a legacy of accomplishments. Through investments in human capital, innovation, and technology, we have continuously improved while staying true to our core principle of "Enhancing Possibilities." Enriching human life remains our unwavering focus as we embrace opportunities and deliver greater value. Together, we will shape a brighter future."

