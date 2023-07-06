PharmaLedger Reaches 30+ Members Demonstrating the Ecosystem Trend in Digital Health

BASEL, Switzerland, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PharmaLedger Association, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a secure and reliable Digital Trust Ecosystem in healthcare, announces the addition of its newest members.

Zuellig Pharma - Singapore / Pharma Healthcare Services Provider

Technovative Solutions - UK / Tech Provider

Takeda Pharmaceuticals - Japan / Manufacturer

Imprensa Nacional Casa da Moeda - Portugal / Government

Interoperability Institute - USA / Education

Kvalito - Switzerland / Quality and Consulting

Onorach Innovation - UK / Clinical Research

Partisia Blockchain Foundation - Switzerland / Nonprofit

Ennov - France / Tech Provider

CSCMP , Roundtable Switzerland - Industry Association

Democritus University of Thrace - Greece / Academia

These new members further solidify the Association's position as a catalyst for transformation in the supply chain, clinical trials, and health data spaces.

"The growing and increasingly diverse PLA membership reaffirms our belief in the power of building an ecosystem as a progressive path--and a fundamental necessity--for enlightened organizations. It fills me with great joy to witness the growing relevance of PharmaLedger and to see the industry embracing our message of the need for a shared infrastructure in digital healthcare." Clarisse Dias da Mota, VP EO&S, PharmaLedger Association

"We encourage other clinical trial stakeholders to join us in this journey, to collectively shape a future where data integrity, transparency, and collaboration redefine the standards of trust in healthcare and help advance the efficiency of clinical studies and use of health data. This is the future of clinical trials. We recognize the transformative power of a digital trust ecosystem in healthcare, pooling resources and risk with like-minded partners to build digital healthcare solutions that empower patients with the use of their data and improve on current clinical trial methods." Stephen Leiper, CEO Onorach Innovation – Standard Member

"As a public company, our commitment is towards guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens. Consortia like the EU-funded project and the resulting PharmaLedger Association are living proof of the importance of public-private collaboration as a means to achieve the best results. The increasing digitalization of all areas of society makes collaborations of this type crucial for the realization of a true Digital Trust Ecosystem in Healthcare." Alberto López, Deputy Director INCM Innovation Lab – Public Partner

About PharmaLedger Association (PLA):

PLA is a Swiss association created to launch and scale research from the EU-funded IMI PharmaLedger project. PLA is dedicated to the creation of a secure and reliable digital trust ecosystem in global healthcare. Focused on innovation, collaboration, and application of industry standards, the Association establishes a new interconnected ecosystem model of collaboration to achieve "digital trust". By championing cutting-edge technologies in a co-creation environment, the Association operates as a pre-competition, nonprofit, umbrella organization, capable of helping the healthcare industry unite around the public good of an open-source shared infrastructure for the digital era.

PharmaLedger Association Members onboarded from January to June 2023 (PRNewswire)

