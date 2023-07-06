Infosys Public Services Expands in Canada

Infosys' subsidiary continues to invest in Canada, providing Governments with local access to top tier talent and innovative solutions to modernize service delivery for Canadian citizens and businesses

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Public Services (IPS), a North America-based company of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced the opening of its new subsidiary, Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc. (IPS Canada) headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario with local offices in Mississauga ON, Calgary AB, and Burnaby BC. IPS Canada accelerates digital transformation for public sector organizations across the country, including federal departments, provincial ministries, municipalities, and crown corporations, and provides access to top tier IT talent and innovative solutions to improve the delivery of government services to Canadians.

Infosys Public Services' Canadian expansion marks the next phase of its decade-plus presence in the country and is the logical next step for the company given its growth in Canada and the evolving government security standards and regulation. This IPS Canada announcement is the latest development in a series of investments made by Infosys which has expanded the employee count to over 7,000 with a commitment to increase to 8,000 employees by 2024. IPS Canada will also work with local universities and technical colleges to recruit talent.

Bhanu Prasad Narayan, Interim CEO, Infosys Public Services, said, "The Canadian incorporation of Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc. underscores our continued commitment to our public sector clients, as we help them modernize service delivery for Canadian citizens and businesses. Our offices will enable us to tap into strong local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region."

Franco Chirichella, President and CEO, Innovapost, said, "As one of Innovapost's key strategic partners, Infosys Public Services Canada has helped us successfully deliver IT initiatives to meet the demands of the evolving mail, courier and logistics industry. IPS Canada does a great job of bringing the breadth and depth of their global and Canadian capabilities to Innovapost to support us in meeting our business and technical needs."

IPS Canada will help modernize public sector service delivery for new and existing Federal, Ontario, and Manitoba government and crown corporation clients, creating resiliency for their core business systems and processes with digital and cloud solutions. The IPS Canada headquarter in Ottawa is a 10,000 square feet digital center. The facility is designed to allow the delivery of managed services that can comply with the security requirements associated with delivering services to each level of government. It is located at 275 Slater Street, Suite 501 in downtown Ottawa.

To learn more about IPS Canada, please visit: www.infosyspublicservices.com/Canada.

About Infosys Public Services

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative public sector solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to learn how.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

