CyberCatch Publishes Educational Podcast Revealing In 20 Minutes How To Detect and Respond To An Incident In Order To Prevent a Cyberattack From Being Successful

VANCOUVER, BC & SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has published a unique, educational "how-to" podcast for an organization's leadership team to quickly acquire incident response competency, which is critical to cyber risk mitigation.

It is not a question of IF, but WHEN a cyber incident will happen at an organization. A critical cybersecurity control is an incident response plan and system, with the capability to detect and mitigate an incident early in order to prevent a cyberattack from being successful and causing significant damage.

According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022, the average cost of an attack in the U.S. is $9.4 million, while in Canada it is $5.6 million, with the average time to identify and contain a data breach of 277 days, however, organizations that contained the data breach in less than 200 days saw a cost savings of $1.1 million compared to those with breaches of more than 200 days.

Unfortunately, most organizations do not have in place an effective incident response system, as being discovered in recent cyberattack cases. CyberCatch's educational podcast is titled "Incident Response: Secrets to Success Revealed by FBI and Top Cybersecurity Experts."

The "how-to" 20-minutes podcast is for any organization's leadership team to quickly acquire incident response competency. One will find out from an FBI cybersecurity expert and two other industry experts, how to implement a highly effective incident response system in an organization, based on learnings from recent blockbuster cyberattack cases, such as APT 40 and others. The podcast is delivered by:

Sai Huda, globally recognized cybersecurity expert, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity, co-author of Canada's national cybersecurity standard and founder and CEO, CyberCatch

Nicolas Arico , Supervisory Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Supervisor of Cyber National Security Squad, Leader of FBI's APT 40 Investigation

Andy Kim , VP, CISO, CyberCatch, one of the leading CISOs globally, former CISO, Allstate, Head of Cybersecurity Consulting, FIS, and Cybersecurity Leader, Citigroup

To access the complimentary educational Podcast, visit: https://cybercatch.com/podcast.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

