BIG3 Basketball And Monster Energy Keep The Ball Rolling with Partnership for 2023 Season

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 Basketball announced that Monster Energy will be returning as a league sponsor for the upcoming 2023 season. Building on the success of the 2022 season that saw record numbers for the first ever BIG3 Celebrity Game, as well as the highest viewership numbers in BIG3 history, the two organizations will be partnering up to bring even more hype as the BIG3 returns for its most highly anticipated season yet.

The league, which was founded in 2017 by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube, will be entering its sixth season. The 2023 season will see the return of the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game on August 25th, which welcomes the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to compete in a head-to-head matchup to raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth.

"The partnership between BIG3 and Monster Energy has been nothing short of excellence from the moment we agreed to go into business together," said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder. "Their reputation in the sports and entertainment industry is what appealed to us on how we wanted to grow and market the BIG3. We believe as far as we've come there's still much more potential when it comes to what we can achieve as partners."

"Monster Energy is thrilled to be partnering up with the BIG3 again and want to congratulate them following their most successful season yet," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "The BIG3 has truly changed the game by televising authentic 3-on-3 basketball with some of the greatest players to ever play the sport. The team at Monster Energy are so excited to unveil our plans for the upcoming 2023 season and can't wait to elevate the fan experience to new heights never seen before."

"BIG3 is elated to be in partnership again with Monster Energy for the upcoming 2023 season," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "Our partnership over the past two seasons has been an immense factor in growing the BIG3 into what it is today. We hope to build off that success and strengthen our partnership heading into the upcoming season."

The 2022 BIG3 championship game pulled in a record 1 million viewers to see the incredible finish as Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe hit the game-winning layup to defeat Nancy Lieberman's Power, making the Stephen Jackson-led team the first-ever three-time BIG3 champions and the first team in league history to win back-to-back titles. On top of the Dr. J Trophy, Trilogy picked up two end of year awards: Fireman of The Year for Isaiah Briscoe and Defensive Player of the Year for Earl Clark. They will look to make history as the first team to win three consecutive BIG3 championship titles in the upcoming season.

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, and fast game skills with incredible fan activations for an unforgettable experience. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

