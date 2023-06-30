All-New Count's Splash Castle is Now Open at Sesame Place San Diego

The entire family can splash and play at the All-New Count's Splash Castle, a multi-level water-play attraction with 111 play elements

In celebration of the new addition perfect for even the littlest splashers, children under age three now receive free admission every visit

The best way to enjoy the All-New attraction is with a 2023 Season Pass

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place® San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, today opened The Count's Splash Castle, to the public. The Count's Splash Castle is an all-new, multi-level water-play attraction perfect for all park guests, even the littlest splashers. Sesame Place San Diego opened the attraction following a grand opening event for park guests to celebrate the new attraction. The ceremony included speaking remarks from Jim Lake, Sesame Place Park President and Mayor John McCann, City of Chula Vista, plus an appearance by Count von Count and friendly bats, festive décor, ribbon cannons, Sesame Street friends, and more.

The all-new Count's Splash Castle is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including three giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined. Built with the whole family in mind from the littlest splashers to big kids and adults, the structure will feature four exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning, and sliding buckets, and much more! The all-new Count's Splash Castle replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the previous attraction, making this attraction bigger and splashier than ever before!

In addition to this exciting addition, park guests can enjoy whirling rides, splashy water slides, exciting shows, parades, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and visits with everyone's favorite furry friends.

In celebration of this new splashy play experience for all ages, Sesame Place now provides kids under three years old with FREE admission to the park every time they visit.

Year-Round Fun at Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place offers 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and attractions. From a child's first roller coaster ride on Super Grover's Box Car Derby to the colorful Sunny Day Carousel to an imaginary trip to outer space on Elmo's Rockin' Rockets, the rides at Sesame Place are designed with the whole family in mind. Popular water attractions including Big Bird's Beach, Elmo's Silly Sand Slides, Honker Dinger Dash, and more are now open for splashy family fun!

In addition to rides, the park features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, and of course, everyone's furry friends from Sesame Street.

The Best Way to Play

The best way to play all year long with unbeatable benefits is with a 2023 Sesame Place Season Pass starting at $157. Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited access to the park with the added benefits of free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on cabanas, Abby's Magic Queue, and stroller rentals, exclusive monthly rewards, and more. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. Guests can purchase a 2023 Season Pass and enjoy unlimited visits this year.

Sesame Place San Diego is open daily and is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista. For more information and to purchase tickets and Season Passes, visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com . For the most recent updates, fans can follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.

About Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages and has been designated as a Certified Autism Center. The new theme park features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park also features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone's favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas.

Media Contacts

Sesame Place San Diego

Spc.pr@SesamePlace.com

