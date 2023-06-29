South Bay Credit Union Partners with Greenlight to Empower Parents to Raise Financially-Smart Kids and Teens

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Bay Credit Union today announced a partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. to provide its members with free access to the award-winning Greenlight family finance app, available through the Greenlight for Credit Unions program. SBCU members can now get a complimentary Greenlight subscription, bringing parents a better way to manage family finances and teach their kids about money.

"Our partnership with Greenlight allows us to better serve South Bay families, furthering our commitment to help members live financially empowered lives," said Paris Chevalier, President and CEO at South Bay Credit Union. "With Greenlight, SBCU parents have access to best-in-class financial education to help teach their kids about money and set them up for financial success later in life."

Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save and spend wisely – all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can send money instantly, automate an allowance, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get invaluable money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with an industry-leading curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

"Our Greenlight for Credit Unions program is built to help financial institutions provide more value to families and engage the next generation with financial tools designed just for them," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Business Development at Greenlight. "Partnering with leading credit unions like South Bay Credit Union allows us to advance a shared mission together to improve financial literacy in local communities."

South Bay Credit Union members can receive a complimentary Greenlight subscription by signing up at greenlight.com/sbcu and connecting their South Bay Credit Union account as the Greenlight funding source.

About South Bay Credit Union

An integral part of the South Bay community of Southern California since 1953, South Bay Credit Union (SBCU) delivers affordable financial services with a heart, uplifting communities by empowering members to live better and do better. Offering a full line of checking and savings options, as well as home, auto, credit card, business, student and personal loans, SBCU operates three branches in Redondo Beach and Lomita, and serves members throughout Los Angeles County with 24/7 online and mobile banking, as well as a nationwide network of 28,000 surcharge-free ATMs. A strong advocate for financial inclusion, SBCU actively works to cultivate financial literacy by offering a broad range of free online financial education resources for adults and teens. Learn more at southbaycu.com.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart, independent kids. Its product, Greenlight, is an award-winning banking app, complete with a debit card for kids and teens, cash back credit card for parents, and safety features for the whole family. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls, and invest for their family's future. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give, and invest with parental approval. Together, families can also stay safe and connected with location sharing, SOS alerts, and crash detection with automatic 911 dispatch.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. The Greenlight Family Cash Card is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight's bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.

