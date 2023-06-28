OKX Publishes Eighth Monthly Proof of Reserves with USD$11.3 billion in BTC, ETH and USDT Reserves

HONG KONG, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has published its industry leading eighth consecutive monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) , showing balances of USD$11.3 billion in BTC, ETH and USDT.

OKX's latest PoR, which covers 22 widely used digital assets, shows that OKX has consistently maintained a reserve ratio exceeding 100% for eight consecutive months. In addition to BTC, ETH and USDT, the assets included in OKX's PoR are: USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DASH, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX and UNI.

OKX stores the majority of its reserves in off-chain cold storage, which provides the highest level of security for users' digital assets. Since releasing its first Proof of Reserves, OKX has seen hundreds of thousands of users engage with its PoR, visit its PoR page and view their self-audits.

OKX's current reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 103%

ETH : 103%

USDT: 103%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Security, transparency and trust are the core tenets of OKX's operating philosophy. That's why we're committed to operating with complete transparency and providing regular PoR audits that users can independently verify. We hope that our efforts will raise the overall standard of the digital asset industry and establish new benchmarks for transparency and security."

OKX will continue to publish its PoR with monthly PoR releases and a self-audit tool that was made available to all users following the introduction of Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (zk-STARK) technology in April 2023.

The open-source verification tool enables users to independently verify OKX's solvency and confirm their assets are backed by OKX reserves while upholding their privacy. To date, OKX has published over 210,000 addresses for its PoR program, and will continue to allow the public to view its asset flows. Users can view the latest PoR report, reserve ratios, and verify OKX's solvency here .

