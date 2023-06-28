Imre Makes New Appointments to its Executive Leadership Team

New leadership drives the next era of imre

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre announces two key appointments to its Executive Leadership Team. Patrick Burke joins as the agency's Chief Financial Officer and Lorraine Hirsh takes over as Chief People Officer, both of whom will report to Anna Kotis, President.

Patrick Burke finds his way to imre from Huge and IPG Mediabrands, where he served in senior growth and finance roles over the past 12+ years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer. Patrick brings with him a tenacity for results and an ability to scale business for rapid growth, while maintaining strong partnership with the business. Additionally, Patrick has deep experience negotiating large commercial agreements with Fortune 500 companies and building and leading finance teams, domestically and globally. At imre, Patrick will partner with the Executive Leadership Team and imre's Board of Directors on overall business strategy as the team continues to scale the business.

"I consider myself an operator and opportunist in the business and when the chance to help build something new arose, I knew this was a chance I could not resist," said Patrick Burke. "Imre is in positive growth mode and I'm excited to bring my experience to aid in continuing the momentum."

Lorraine Hirsh joins the agency as Chief People Officer, after more than seven years in Human Resources leadership roles at McCann New York, most recently serving as Chief Talent Officer. She brings a strong background in team member engagement and a deep passion for DE&I. Lorraine shaped DE&I initiatives at McCann New York and served as a founding member of AdFellows, the first organization committed to hiring diverse talent. At imre, Lorraine will focus on employee engagement and enablement strategy for current and future employees of the agency. Lorraine will also help steward the agency's people relations and empathy-driven culture that has made the firm famous, as it continues to be a magnet for the industry's top talent.

"The opportunity to build and grow something with an independent agency coupled with imre's people-rich culture was what really attracted me," said Lorraine Hirsh. "I'm excited to build programs that shine a light on our team members and continue to attract the best talent in the industry."

"We're fortunate to be the partner clients turn to when client partners want to defy the conventional marketing approach, and Patrick and Lorraine will be pivotal in process development and people engagement as we continue our forward momentum ensuring we pay off on these ambitions in the future," said Anna Kotis. "Patrick and Lorraine are the latest examples of industry leaders with holding company experience looking for opportunities with an independent agency. They round out an executive leadership team who will nurture and attract client partners, recruit more of our industry's top talent, and boost growth through new and reinvigorated capabilities for today's global marketplace."

Patrick and Lorraine join imre's Executive Leadership Team that includes President, Anna Kotis; Chief Growth Officer, Brian Simmons; and Chief Creative Officer, Patrick Sullivan. These powerhouse players are responsible for driving the next era of imre across their respective disciplines, continuing the agency's rapid growth trajectory from midcap market player to large-scale industry gamechanger.

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GSK, INFINITI, John Deere and Travelers, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

