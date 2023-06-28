Content and commerce company, Knocking, announces promotion of Lisa Stewart to Vice President of Brand Partnerships

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking , a leader in content and e-commerce solutions for all media, today announced the promotion of Lisa Stewart to Vice President of Brand Partnerships, leading Knocking's strategic and operational interactions with thousands of consumer brands, and reporting directly to Knocking co-founder and COO, Brian Meehan.

Lisa Stewart, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Knocking. (PRNewswire)

Since joining the fast-growing e-commerce company in 2020, Stewart has inked deals with multiple brands from various industries including Goli Nutrition and digital camera giant, Minolta. She also secured Knocking's partnership with the booming tech company, Raycon Global, founded by triple platinum R&B artist, Ray J.

Stewart says she plans to continue building on that momentum in her new role. She says, "As we evolve within media and e-commerce, I look forward to developing deeper relationships with our current partners while developing high-quality, long-lasting relationships between media and even more of America's favorite brands."

Meehan tapped Stewart to join his e-commerce team after seeing her personal jewelry line catapult to success through local and national television sales. Meehan says, "Lisa understands every aspect of owning a business and how to harness the power of television to drive sales and create awareness." He adds, "She has been instrumental in growing the spectrum of brands under Knocking's umbrella of partnerships. She is perfect for the role of VP because she truly understands what it takes for a brand to be successful on all media platforms. Our brand partners trust her because she has been where they are and understands their position."

In her new role, Stewart will continue to build out Knocking's rapidly expanding brand team, which recently added family lifestyle expert, Elizabeth Werner as on-air talent and announced a key partnership with Shark Tank star, bestselling author and entrepreneur, Daymond John.

Knocking is a leader in producing content and commerce for media companies to create new connections with their audiences through compelling segments featuring new, popular and exclusive products. Knocking's process is turn-key. The team collaborates with a media company to develop authentic short-form shopping segments, then secures talent and creates lasting relationships with the brands that will best serve a partner's audience. Knocking offers full-service production or will support a partner's in-house needs.

Knocking develops and manages e-commerce businesses for leading U.S. and Canadian media partners, turning passive audiences into active consumers. Current and former clients include CBS News and Stations, Univision, Disney ABC, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Meredith and NBC Owned Television Stations. With a proprietary viewer impression model that ties shoppable content to revenue, Knocking can demonstrate what continuous or repeat airtime actually means to a transaction, assigning a sale per impression and predicting the potential for scale. Knocking's proprietary analytics SaaS Mission control gives media partners transparent and real-time transactional data to understand their audiences on a whole new level.

About Knocking

Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

