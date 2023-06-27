ShipBob Hires Amazon's VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Adding industry-leading senior executive, amid 70 percent growth year-over-year, will continue accelerating ShipBob's scale and expansive global fulfillment network.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, today announced the hiring of Melissa Nick as its first Chief Supply Chain Officer. Melissa joins ShipBob with over 20 years of experience with the last 9+ years at Amazon, most recently serving as Amazon's VP of North America Customer Fulfillment where she led operations, planning, and engineering teams across more than 250 fulfillment centers. Prior to overseeing North America fulfillment, Melissa helped build AMXL, Amazon's global extra-large fulfillment and delivery service, from the ground up.

With over 100 million orders shipped through their fulfillment network, Melissa will help steer ShipBob's next chapter of growth by leveraging her deep domain expertise in supply chain and operational excellence. ShipBob's solutions have quickly become the default standard in shipping and fulfillment for omnichannel brands of all sizes looking to fully outsource their direct-to-consumer and retail fulfillment, improve their in-house fulfillment with ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system (WMS), or take advantage of a hybrid solution. Melissa will manage ShipBob's robust partner network of 50+ fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. In addition, there will be a continued focus on unlocking personalization and a custom unboxing experience at scale, analytics and data ownership, and online and offline sales channel expansion for their customers across their owned website, direct-to-consumer, retail, brick and mortar, and marketplaces.

"I'm incredibly excited to join ShipBob as CSCO, as the growth mindset of the leadership team and their relentless focus on building new solutions to support merchants is something very special," said Nick. "ShipBob has been instrumental in helping small and medium size businesses reach their customers through multiple channels across the globe, and they have raised the bar with the technology solutions that enable their success."

Nick will oversee the end-to-end design and execution of ShipBob's supply chain and logistics infrastructure for both their fulfillment network and customers managing their own fulfillment with ShipBob's WMS, spanning from the time merchants' inventory leaves the manufacturer's factory floor until it arrives at its final destination at the shopper's doorstep. This includes innovating for the most efficient delivery with new transportation strategies, optimizing the orchestration of inventory across the network, and creating customizable solutions while simultaneously providing unparalleled visibility and simplifying the complexity of managing logistics for merchants.

"This new CSCO role will be incredibly impactful for the future of ShipBob, and I don't know of anyone who has overseen a larger scope than Melissa, heading up North American fulfillment for Amazon and delivering on customer expectations during the most uncertain times due to the pandemic and subsequent years," said ShipBob COO and co-founder, Divey Gulati. "We are focused on delivering best-in-class logistics to our merchants across all sales channels or however they want to handle their fulfillment, and we have the utmost confidence in Melissa to drive massive improvements to our operations while tying in our technology to drive incremental efficiencies across every part of the supply chain."

ShipBob CEO and co-founder, Dhruv Saxena, added, "Melissa has built a reputation as a deeply curious, humble, and strong leader. Her passion for building top-performing, results-driven teams and inventing on behalf of customers, will help set a new standard for ShipBob. Not only has she solved problems on the front lines, but built and scaled arguably the most impressive logistics programs that we've seen. I'm very excited to welcome her to the ShipBob team, as she is not only an ultimate expert in her field, but someone who cares deeply for employees and merchants alike."

With a continued focus on the merchant and end consumer experience, ShipBob has recently added several other senior hires to its greater operations team, including Dan Weiss as its VP, Transportation and Amy Hardman as its VP, Global Controller. Dan brings nearly 30 years of experience at companies such as AxleHire, Transportation Insight, Ingram Micro, Shipwire, Restoration Hardware, Gap, and UPS, and has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of the Pacific Eberhardt School of Business. Amy brings over 20 years of experience, working for companies such as HairClub and Tupperware Brands, and in process of obtaining an Executive MBA in Entrepreneurial Studies from University of Warwick's Warwick Business School.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, providing them access to best-in-class supply chain capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting. ShipBob enables merchants to optimize fulfillment operations in their own facilities with ShipBob WMS (ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system), and/or outsource fulfillment to have their orders picked, packed, and shipped from any of ShipBob's 50 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. By providing proprietary fulfillment software, comprehensive support, and dozens of tech and retail partnerships, ShipBob enables brands to build a scalable, affordable fulfillment strategy and fulfill orders with seamless omnichannel connectivity. Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ShipBob