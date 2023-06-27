Precision for Medicine Acquires Baseline Controls, Expanding the Company's End-to-End Manufacturing Solutions for Life Science Companies

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, the first global biomarker-driven clinical research and development organization, today announced that it has acquired Baseline Controls, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that provides dedicated engineers with specialized expertise in project feasibility, execution planning, and baseline performance management. Baseline Control's expertise will become part of Project Farma, Precision for Medicine's existing biomanufacturing strategy and execution group, expanding the scope of its manufacturing solutions for life science companies and driving greater speed and efficiency in bringing new drugs to market.

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. (PRNewswire)

"Our partnerships are with the most innovative organizations, utilizing the most advanced, cutting-edge technologies and providing us with unparalleled experience in manufacturing small molecule, biologics and next-generation medicines," said John Khoury, Executive Vice President at Project Farma. "This acquisition allows us to vastly expand our capabilities and deliver efficient and strategic solutions that drive the path forward for manufacturing complex treatments while ensuring reliable and consistent drug supply chains."

The addition of Baseline Controls expands Precision for Medicine's capabilities in manufacturing and provides faster, more cost-efficient solutions for bringing complex treatments to market. The combination of Project Farma's consultative leadership in the manufacturing of life-changing medicines and Baseline Control's expertise in project controls and project management will greatly enhance the company's ability to address technical operations challenges for life sciences companies, with a unique focus on organizations operating in the rapidly growing area of cell and gene therapy.

Adam Barlow, Principal and President of Baseline Controls, said, "We see this is an excellent fit for Baseline Controls, bringing us one step closer to achieving our vision of creating a project controls center of excellence for our clients. I look forward to joining the Project Farma leadership team as we combine our unique offerings to support our life sciences clients, from ideation to commercialization."

"Unraveling the complexity of manufacturing next-gen biologics is critical to the shared mission of accelerating patient access to new therapies," said Chad Clark, President of Precision for Medicine. "The addition of Baseline Controls significantly expands our ability to plan, build and maintain technical operations for our clients, from early-stage and established biotech to large biopharma companies."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, data sciences and advanced manufacturing solutions. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,400 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About Project Farma

Project Farma provides a biomanufacturing strategy and execution. Project Farma's services include providing technical operations strategies such as pipeline evaluation and mobilization, make vs buy, and GMP infrastructure and startup. Additional services encompass strategy execution by managing capital projects, CDMO selection and management, tech transfers and facility builds and providing engineering services in automation, validation, quality, reliability and maintenance. Project Farma's clients include startups, established life science corporations, advanced therapy organizations, universities, hospitals, government agencies, financial institutions, not-for-profits, and CROs/CMOs. For more information, visit projectfarma.com.

About Baseline Controls

Founded in 2010, Baseline Controls has proven Progress through Performance by demonstrating a commitment to excellence. By offering an agile team to solve diverse project challenges, seamlessly integrating with client teams and making diligent recommendations on schedules, costs and scope, Baseline Controls ensures success for project controls, project management, portfolio management, process modeling and production planning and capital improvement projects. Baseline Controls serves the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a focus on process, planning, and priority resulting in the client's Progress through Performance. For more information, visit https://baselinecontrols.com.

