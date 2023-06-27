Fore! High Noon Hard Seltzer and TravisMathew Team Up to Launch Limited Edition Apparel Collection

As the fun on the course commences, tee off and toast to summer with the High Noon x TravisMathew Apparel Collection, which includes custom polos, hats and tees

MODESTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's High Noon, the #1 best-tasting hard seltzer1, is taking a swing at elevating your golf style this summer by teaming up with lifestyle and golf apparel brand TravisMathew. The two brands have come together to launch the High Noon x TravisMathew Apparel Collection - a line of limited edition polos, hats and tees that are best accessorized with a can of High Noon.

With an elevated look and feel that only these two brands can bring, the High Noon x TravisMathew Apparel Collection was made to effortlessly transition from the golf course to daily life. No promises the collection will help your game, but you'll look good trying.

"As two brands at the top of their game, it was an easy decision to partner with TravisMathew, who shares our passion for delivering the highest-quality product and having fun while doing it," said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. "The result of our partnership is a collection that's sure to elevate the summer experience for fans, whether on the golf course or by the pool."

"Teaming up with High Noon, a fun-loving brand that perfectly complements ours, to celebrate the summer lifestyle that we all love is something we're thrilled to bring to market," said Leif Sunderland, Chief Marketing Officer for TravisMathew. "The collection captures the spirit of summer and our laid-back Southern California style – with apparel that can take you from the course to sandy beaches, all while sipping on a High Noon"

The exclusive collection will be available starting June 27 on TravisMathew.com and direct-to-consumer shops nationwide while supplies last. Pieces include:

Two lifestyle performance polos (men's and women's) ($99.95) , featuring an eye-catching pattern inspired by the iconic High Noon cans designed to make you stand out more than your long drives.

Two Flexfit snapback hats ($34.95) and a straw sun hat ($39.95) , fashionable on the fairway and at the backyard barbecue.

Four premium cotton t-shirts ($44.95) , the perfect summer staples for when you're getting in nine after work or out for an afternoon hang.

The High Noon x TravisMathew collection further solidifies High Noon's presence in the golf space, where the brand is showing up across events, TV, and partnerships. While sporting the collection on the course this summer, pair it with a can of High Noon - whether that's classic High Noon Vodka Seltzer, the new High Noon Tequila Seltzer, or the returning limited edition fan-favorite High Noon Pool Pack. For more information on where to find High Noon products, please visit highnoonspirits.com .

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real spirits and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten-free. At 100 calories per can, High Noon Vodka is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, Lemon and Watermelon 4-packs as well as variety 12-packs and 8-packs, some of which feature limited edition flavors like Kiwi, Guava, Pear, & Cranberry. High Noon Vodka Seltzer is sold as individual 355ml cans ($2.50 MSRP) and 700ml cans ($4.99 MSRP), in 4-packs ($10.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($19.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($25.99 MSRP). High Noon Tequila Seltzer is sold as an 8-pack ($21.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About TravisMathew

TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com .

