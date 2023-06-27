Actress Marcia Cross of HPV Cancers Alliance Speaks at Global HPV Event

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated actress Marcia Cross will speak at Women Deliver 2023's Global Dialogue Series on Thursday, June 29th. The virtual event, hosted by Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC), is aimed at raising awareness of the global effort to end HPV-cancers, starting with cervical cancer, especially in countries that are under-educated about HPV and whose public health systems do not have adequate guidelines in place for vaccination, screening and treatment.

Women Deliver 2023 is one of the largest multi-sectoral convenings to advance global gender equality, with an estimated 6,000 people attending the Kigali, Rwanda conference taking place July 17-20, 2023. The conference features notable leaders from around the world including Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Malala Yousafzai alongside Presidents and political leaders from countries around the globe.

Leading up to the main event, another 200,000 people are expected to engage online through the Global Dialogue virtual events to network on key issues leading up to the conference.

Cross is the President and Co-Founder of HPV Cancers Alliance, an organization she started after she revealed her own battle with HPV-associated anal cancer. Her talk, WD2023: The Place to Make Noise, will kick-off the session and encourage advocates and organizations to develop bold strategies for providing HPV-related education, vaccination, screening, and treatment in their communities.

"According to the World Health Organization, more than 604,000 cases of cervical cancer occur in the world each year and it's estimated that over 50% of those patients don't survive— primarily those living in low and middle-income countries," said Cross. "Collaboration will help us bridge gender equality and knowledge gaps that are, quite literally, killing women."

Dr. Shobha Krishnan, MD, FAAFP is the Founder and President of GIAHC and the driving force behind the session. Dr. Krishnan says, "Cervical cancer elimination is a multi-faceted health issue that touches maternal-child health, sexual and reproductive health, women's health, economic and, above all, human rights".

"This is a preventable public health problem that we can win. We hope to inspire individuals and organizations who want to engage in the cervical cancer elimination movement and are excited to be joined by experts and experienced speakers from around the world."

The GIAHC-hosted event is also receiving support from several global and U.S.-based non-profits including Team Maureen and VAX 2 STOP CANCER.

Eileen Lind, Founder of Team Maureen, shared, "We are thrilled to be part of an event that is so closely aligned with our organization's mission to end cervical cancer."

Founder and CEO Barbara S. Schuler of VAX 2 STOP CANCER added, "This conference is consistent with our goals to prevent cancer by expanded use of the HPV vaccine."

Interested parties can register for the event at GIAHC.org or by clicking here.

