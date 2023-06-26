MUFG bolsters Sponsor Coverage capabilities with new hire

Pam Bruno joins the bank to cover Private Equity Financial Sponsors

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the expansion of its Sponsor Coverage effort with the hiring of Pam Bruno as Managing Director.

Pam will be responsible for covering Private Equity Financial Sponsors for the bank. Based in New York, Pam will report to Robert Smock, Head of Sponsor Coverage & Advisory at MUFG.

"Pam will be a complementary addition to our team as we continue expanding our Sponsor Coverage capabilities," says Robert. "Her extensive international experience in origination, structuring, and execution across this important industry, along with her proven ability to manage a deep network of clients and industry peers, will be invaluable as we look to serve this critical sector."

Pam has more than 25 years of financial services experience. She joins MUFG from Santander, where she held various roles for more than a decade. Most recently, she was Head of Financial Sponsors for the U.S. and Canada, leading a team covering multi-strategy alternative investment firms, private equity firms, infrastructure funds, pension funds, and wealth funds.

