Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 14x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Saxophonist and Composer JOE LOVANO on Sunday July 16 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist JOE LOVANO is fearless in finding new modes of artistic expression. "One of the jazz world's most celebrated musicians," says NPR.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 14x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Saxophonist and Composer JOE LOVANO and his Acclaimed Quartet on Sunday July 16 at 7:30 P.M. The Joe Lovano Quartet includes: GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist KENNY WERNER; GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer FRANCISCO MELA; and Acclaimed Bassist JOHN LOCKWOOD.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist JOE LOVANO performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday July 16 at 7:30 P.M. with his Acclaimed Quartet. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and at www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"A vibrant player [ Joe Lovano ] who delivers an award-worthy performance every time out," says the WALL STREET JOURNAL.

Joe Lovano has won Downbeat Magazines Critic's Polls, Jazz Times Critic's Poll, and Jazz Journalist Association Awards countless times as "Tenor Saxophonist of the Year", "Musician of the Year", and "Jazz Album of the Year."

"The titan among us"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Jazz royalty"

— BOSTON GLOBE

"Mr. Lovano's performance is a knockout"

— NEW YORK TIMES (Live Performance Review)

In the mid-1980's, Joe Lovano began working in a quartet with John Scofield and in a trio with Bill Frisell and Paul Motian. From 1991 through 2016, Lovano released an unprecedented 25 acclaimed albums as a leader for historic Blue Note Records. Lovano began this lengthy and historic period on Blue Note Records with the albums Landmarks (1991) and From the Soul (1991 - the latter featuring Michel Petrucciani, Dave Holland and Ed Blackwell). Other outstanding releases on Blue Note included the highly diverse album Rush Hour (1994 - tracks range from solo to big band), as well as album collaborations with saxophonists Joshua Redman (Tenor Legacy - 1993) and Greg Osby (Friendly Fire - 1999).

Joe Lovano played the tenor saxophone on the 2007 McCoy Tyner album Quartet which included 8x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist Christian McBride. In 2008, Lovano formed the quintet Us Five with Esperanza Spalding on bass, pianist James Weidman, and two drummers, Francisco Mela and Otis Brown III. Folk Art (2009) was an album of compositions by Lovano that the band hoped to interpret in the spirit of the avant-garde jazz and loft jazz of the 1960's. Bird Songs (2011) was a highly acclaimed tribute to Charlie Parker. West African guitarist Lionel Loueke appeared with the Quintet on the album Cross Culture (2013).

In 2019, Lovano released his debut album as a bandleader on ECM Records, Trio Tapestry, with Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi. Over the next few years, Lovano saw the release of three additional ECM Records albums: ROMA (2019 - a collaboration with Enrico Rava); Arctic Riff (2020 - a special guest appearance with the Marcin Wasilewski Trio); and the sophomore release from Lovano's Trio Tapestry, Gardens of Expression (2021). Most recently, Joe also released his third acclaimed album with Sound Prints, a quintet he co-leads with trumpeter Dave Douglas, entitled Other Worlds (2021).

Joe Lovano has performed and recorded with a long list of jazz greats including: Woody Herman, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer, Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, Tony Bennett, Abbey Lincoln, Charlie Haden, John Scofield, Gunther Schuller, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Ed Blackwell, Herbie Hancock, Dave Holland, Hank Jones, Dave Liebman, Michael Brecker, Dave Douglas, Judi Silvano, Ravi Coltrane, Chucho Valdes, Ornette Coleman, Diana Krall, and many others.

JOE LOVANO Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 45 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 38 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 435+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

