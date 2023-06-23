Stone Ridge Holdings Group appoints Ted Mathas, Former New York Life Chairman and CEO, as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Ridge Holdings Group ("Stone Ridge") announced today that former New York Life Chairman and CEO Ted Mathas has joined as Senior Advisor. With his extraordinary leadership and product development track record, Mathas will help Stone Ridge scale its innovative suite of products purpose-built for financial advisors and insurance companies while providing mentorship and guidance to its executives and operating subsidiaries.

Mathas served as New York Life CEO for more than 14 years, successfully navigating the organization through both the Great Recession and Global Pandemic. Under his leadership, New York Life's assets under management more than tripled to $760 billion and the organization was, and remains, a leading provider of retail life insurance and annuities in America. Over the past decade in his role as CEO of New York Life, Mathas has forged a close relationship with Stone Ridge in a variety of capacities, including as investor and board member.

With investment risk, inflation risk, and longer lifespans contributing to financial insecurity, Mathas will also guide Stone Ridge's effort in developing and launching new asset management strategies that, through a groundbreaking series of innovations, harness longevity pooling to deliver significantly higher, inflation-protected, and credit-risk-free payouts compared to traditional fixed income. As Advisory Chairman of this initiative, Mathas will champion Stone Ridge's mission to empower financial advisors and, via their clients, fundamentally transform retirement, and retirement planning, in America.

"I am fortunate to be in a position where I can retire from a full-time role and company I love, but not stop working on things I care deeply about with people who share my values and passion," said Mathas. "I'm especially excited to help develop and distribute Stone Ridge's breakthrough innovation of embedding longevity pooling inside asset management strategies. By combining my experience with their history and culture of innovation, I believe we can deliver revolutionary retirement solutions for financial advisors that will greatly enhance their clients' ability to make retirement about the freedom to pursue what they want to do with the people they want to do it with."

"Ted's leadership skills and product expertise are unparalleled, but our partnership works because our values and mission align: relentless pursuit of Financial Security for All," said Stone Ridge Founder and CEO, Ross Stevens. "Ted and I have worked closely over the years and I'm honored and thrilled he is joining Stone Ridge, coaching me and our entire executive team to become better leaders while helping our operating companies thrive."

About Stone Ridge Holdings Group

Founded in 2012 and based in New York, Stone Ridge Holdings Group's operating subsidiaries focus on alternative asset management, reinsurance, and bitcoin.

Stone Ridge Asset Management is an alternative asset management firm specializing in accessing valuable and uncorrelated risks spanning catastrophe reinsurance, cyber reinsurance, longevity insurance, market insurance, real estate, energy, alternative lending, drug royalties, and art. Stone Ridge delivers its investment strategies primarily via '40 Act funds and private securitizations.

Longtail Re focuses primarily on casualty reinsurance and alternative investments.

NYDIG focuses on bitcoin solutions for institutions. NYDIG's primary activities include execution, custody, financing, and mining.

