Enhance the Beauty of Hydration on National Hydration Day With Beverly Hills MD® Dermal Repair Complex™

Dermal Repair Complex™, A Revolutionary Dietary Beauty Supplement Targeting Wrinkles and Visible Sagging

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 23rd marks National Hydration Day, a significant occasion dedicated to recognizing the importance of proper hydration and its remarkable benefits for our overall health —— including the well-being of our skin. Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, the founders of Beverly Hills MD, are encouraging individuals to not only increase their water intake but also help enhance their hydration routine with their revolutionary product, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex , to elevate their skincare regimen.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary supplement crafted to diminish visible signs of aging. This remarkable formula combines age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients to help target the root causes of visible aging: collagen and elastin breakdown. (PRNewswire)

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a groundbreaking anti-aging dietary supplement formulated to help visibly improve skin health and radiance. By taking just 2 capsules of this supplement a day, users can experience remarkable improvements in the look of their skin's texture, firmness, and radiance. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is also the winner of the 2023 Bella Beauty Awards for Best Supplement.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD's revolutionary dietary supplement, Dermal Repair Complex, is designed to help you fight visible signs of aging from within. This remarkable formula combines a powerhouse of age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients to target the root causes of visible aging: collagen and elastin breakdown. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex addresses crepey skin, dullness, and sagging with its breakthrough solution. Crafted with a powerful blend of hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and essential vitamins, this cutting-edge formula can work wonders for your skin. By simply taking two capsules a day while hydrating with a glass of water, users can witness a noticeable difference in the firmness and lift of their skin — particularly in key areas such as the cheeks, chin, jowls, neck, and jawline. By tackling the natural loss of collagen that occurs with age, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex helps tighten and smooth the look of skin, providing visible rejuvenation not only to your face — but to your entire body.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can also help promote additional youth-enhancing effects, such as thicker-looking hair and stronger-looking nails. Consistent use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex unlocks a remarkable transformation in your skin, helping you reclaim your youthful glow. This National Hydration Day, enhance your hydration routine with this powerful supplement to experience a revolutionary solution for combating visible aging.†*

What Are The Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex combines a careful selection of ingredients to help nurture a strong skin structure, resulting in a youthful appearance with visibly reduced wrinkles and tighter-looking skin from head to toe. This transformative formula of key ingredients includes:†*

Hydrolyzed collagen: A rejuvenating protein packed with essential amino acids that help combat the appearance of wrinkles, promoting a more youthful and vibrant look.

Saw Palmetto: A potent extract enriched with antioxidants and fatty acids, saw palmetto helps minimize the detrimental effects of the skin-sagging hormone, DHT. This can result in noticeably smoother and tighter-looking skin, promoting a youthful appearance from head to toe.

Hyaluronic acid: A powerful moisture magnet ingredient that helps ensure that the skin on the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline remains visibly soft, supple, and healthy, enhancing its overall appearance.

Vitamin A: An antioxidant-abundant vitamin that helps fight damage caused by external factors like pollution. It targets visible signs of aging, including pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.

Vitamin B: An essential vitamin that supports healthy cell turnover, contributing to visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin to enhance your overall complexion.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound that plays a pivotal role in strengthening the skin, contributing to a firmer and more resilient look.

What is the suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

To optimize the potential benefits of the Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement, I take 2 capsules a day with 8 fl. oz. of water.

For best results, consume your capsules with a meal. By following this suggested use, you can optimize the power of this groundbreaking formula.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 60-Day Money Back Guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

