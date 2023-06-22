Resorts World Las Vegas Launches New National Brand Campaign, "Rule the World," During Two-Year Anniversary Celebration Weekend

The luxury property debuted the new campaign during a premiere event at Zouk Nightclub hosted by Mark Shunock

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest integrated resort on the Las Vegas Strip, celebrated the launch of its new national brand campaign, "Rule the World." The campaign showcases the property's amenities in a new light that aims to capture the true essence of the eclectic property.

When the property opened in June of 2021, the brand was launched with a whimsical marketing campaign leaning on the theatre entertainment and utopic nature of the shiny, new property. As the Two-Year Anniversary celebration approaches, the debut of this new campaign will serve as a display of how the property offerings, and the energy it embodies, has evolved.

"Since opening, we've really focused on evolving the property to provide innovative experiences for our guests – and we take pride in all our integrations. This new campaign highlights the Resorts World Las Vegas experience with an immersive point-of-view," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We're creating something truly special here, and we can't wait to showcase it through our partnership with the agency who made it happen, B&P, and director, Kenneth Cappello."

"We're thrilled to work with Resorts World Las Vegas on such an integral project," said Rod Reber, Principal and Director of Account Services of B&P. "This campaign is going to be a reimagination of the brand. We really wanted to capture the upbeat feeling on property and showcase the luxurious details."

B&P conceptualized the full-scale campaign with the leadership of Creative Director, Bruce Logan. Through their work from start to finish, the campaign took a life of its own and will introduce global audiences to Resorts World Las Vegas.

Directed by Las Vegas resident and acclaimed photographer and director, Kenneth Cappello, the campaign showcases a high-energy experience filled with luxury automobiles, vintage designer fashion, cameos by Raider's owner Mark Davis and tie-down roper Shad Mayfield, Resorts World Theatre residents, over 100 property team members and more.

The campaign debuted during a private event on Wednesday, June 21 at Zouk Nightclub hosted by Mark Shunock, the current host and arena announcer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing. The event featured an exclusive directors cut and was attended by hospitality leaders, athletes including Las Vegas Raiders' Andre James, MMA fighters Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and JPBuys, among many other special guests.

For more information about Resorts World Las Vegas, please visit www.rwlasvegas.com.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

