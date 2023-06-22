Linewize to Unveil Linewize Wellbeing Framework at ISTELive 23

At the event, Linewize will launch its new framework designed to assist schools in planning, implementing and maintaining student digital safety and wellbeing

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Qoria and a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced that it is unveiling its Linewize Wellbeing Framework at ISTELive 23, a comprehensive EdTech event attended by global education leaders, teachers, coaches, librarians, media specialists and others. Designed to help school districts identify priorities and progress to a more robust, community-based approach to student safety and wellbeing, the Linewize Wellbeing Framework is built on three key pillars: prevention, intervention and education.

Each pillar addresses an essential component of an effective safety and wellbeing strategy. The framework minimizes students' exposure to known risks through prevention tactics and provides opportunities for strategic intervention to preempt any harmful escalation. Finally, it enhances community education and awareness for school staff, parents and students to positively influence wellbeing outcomes from all sides.

"The wellbeing landscape has significantly shifted, with increased screen time negatively impacting students' digital behaviors and overall mental health," said Teodora Pavkovic, director of global research and advocacy at Linewize. "The impact of this on our learning environment has become a challenging reality for school districts and the pressure to address it has never been greater."

Linewize is well positioned to help with its comprehensive suite of solutions, including filtering and monitoring capabilities, classroom management tools, educational resources and more.

"Linewize products work together to form a cohesive platform that school districts can use to elevate their existing approach to safety and wellbeing to a level capable of tackling today's unique challenges," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "With the Linewize Wellbeing Framework, we aim to become an even more valuable partner to school districts by providing them with a clearer path towards keeping students as safe and healthy as possible."

Taking place from June 25-28 in Philadelphia, PA, ISTELive 23 will offer more than 900 sessions focused on delivering practical and engaging strategies. Located at Booth #1204, Linewize will showcase its new framework to attendees.

About Linewize

Linewize, a K-12 cyber safety management system, is a division of ASX-traded company Qoria (formerly Family Zone) and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

