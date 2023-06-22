AKC GOODDOG HELPLINE CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is proud to announce that this year marks AKC GoodDog Helpline's 10th anniversary.

Created with responsible ownership in mind, AKC GoodDog Helpline is a live telephone service that offers individualized training advice for all owners and their dogs, ranging from puppies to senior dogs exhibiting new, unwanted behaviors. With an AKC GoodDog Helpline subscription, owners get instant access to a team of trainers available seven days a week for all training questions. Additionally, AKC GoodDog Helpline has recently released Video Training Consultations where dog owners can schedule 20 minutes of live one-on-one virtual assistance.

"We are proud to have given 10 years of support to nearly a million puppy and dog owners," said Penny Leigh, Director, AKC GoodDog Helpline. "Our trainers work with clients to create individualized plans that work best for their puppies and families and set a foundation for many years of happy and responsible dog ownership."

For more information, visit https://www.akc.org/products-services/akc-gooddog-helpline/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

