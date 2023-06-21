Winmark - the Resale Company and LA Kings Extend Sustainability Partnership

Winmark, the Presenting Sponsor of the LA Kings NHL Draft in 2023 and 2024, and the LA Kings Will Continue to Support Local Communities and Underserved Youth in Southern California by Focusing on the Growth of Hockey and Youth Sports as It Moves Forward in Its Mission to Provide Resale for Everyone®

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark - the Resale Company, today announced that it has extended its partnership with the LA Kings and Kings Care Foundation. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the renewal agreement continues Winmark's designation as the Official Resale Partner of the LA Kings and, in turn, the LA Kings as a Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Play It Again Sports.

Since the inking of the original partnership, Winmark, the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation, the award-winning charity of the team, have led community-based donation and resale initiatives focused on sustainability and the support of youth sports in underserved communities across the greater Los Angeles region. This includes the development and promotion of an equipment drive in partnership with five community rinks across Southern California, where each rink serves as a strategic drop-off location for quality used hockey and sports equipment donations from the community. Proceeds from donated equipment, which were sold across Winmark's participating Play It Again Sports locations, went towards Kings Care We Are All Kings and Hockey Is for Everyone – youth hockey development programs designed to support underserved Southern California communities.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the LA Kings and Kings Care Foundation for an additional year," stated Brett D. Heffes, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Winmark Corporation. "Our work together these past two years has benefitted local communities by providing low cost, quality used hockey equipment to families in the greater Los Angeles market. This partnership has showcased the amazing things our franchisees are doing for the environment and their communities and has contributed to Winmark's greater mission – to provide Resale for Everyone®. The LA Kings and Kings Care Foundation have been strong partners in executing our growth and sustainability initiatives."

"It's an honor to be renewing our partnership with Winmark, an organization that shares our commitment to the environment, the community and the growth of hockey across Southern California and beyond," said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. "Giving back to the people and fans we serve is incredibly important to the LA Kings, and our collaborative relationship with Winmark has allowed us to make a tangible impact in meaningful ways. We're proud of the work we've done together thus far, and we look forward to many more wins together both on and off the ice."

The continuing relationship further supports the Kings Care Foundation and the LA Kings Hockey Club's goals of supporting and investing in families in the Los Angeles community and enhances Winmark's visibility across the LA Kings network, deepening its ties to vibrant sports fans across Southern California, a strategically important market for the company and its leading franchise brands which include Play It Again Sports®, Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round®.

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At April 1, 2023, there were 1,297 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About LA Kings Care Foundation:

The mission of Kings Care Foundation (Federal Tax ID # 95-4443065) is to support families in Los Angeles by dedicating financial and in-kind resources to services and programs. To that end, the LA Kings Hockey Club reinvests in LA-based non-profits with the following shared goals: Wellness, Sustainability, Social Advocacy and Inclusion. For more information visit LAKings.com/community.

