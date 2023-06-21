Surge Energy Announces Listing in Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it was listed in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 Private Companies headquartered in Houston, TX as published on June 18, 2023.

Surge Energy Ranked 16th on the list of top private companies as determined by the Houston Chronicle. The list is based on 2022 revenues and was published in the Houston Chronicle 100 on June 18, 2022. Of the companies listed in the top 20, Surge Energy is the largest exploration and production operator and is the youngest company listed. This is the third consecutive year the Company has been listed in the top 20.

"Being recognized on the Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies list demonstrates the strength of our people and assets," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "2022 was a record-breaking year for Surge for oil and gas production, revenue, adjusted EBITDAX, and net income and we look forward to continuing to deliver strong results into the future."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 161,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of year-end 2022. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

