Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Continues to Rank Among Top Children's Hospitals in the Nation

2023–24 U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals annual survey ranks the top pediatric facilities in the country to help families with complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children

STANFORD, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has once again been named the top children's hospital in Northern California and is ranked No. 3 among all Pacific-region children's hospitals, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2023–24 Best Children's Hospitals survey, published today.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford named the top children’s hospital in Northern California (PRNewswire)

The national rankings identify Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford as a pediatric center that continues to deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties and shapes the future of health care and medical research.

"To continue to be recognized as a top pediatric hospital is a tribute to the compassion and expertise our exceptional health care providers and staff provide. Every day, they uphold the highest standards in patient care for children and expectant mothers in the Bay Area and beyond." said Paul A. King, president and chief executive officer of Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

The annual Best Children's Hospitals survey rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties.

For the eighth consecutive year, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has achieved rankings in all 10 pediatric specialties . This year's survey ranked three of the hospital's specialties in the top 10 nationwide: nephrology (No. 7), neonatology (No. 8), and diabetes and endocrinology (No. 10). The hospital also ranked in neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, cancer, orthopedics, urology, and cardiology and heart surgery.

"Whether performing complex surgical procedures, bridging basic science and clinical research, bringing innovative therapies to patients with rare diseases, or going the extra mile for patients and families during challenging times, our care teams at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford are world-class by all measures, and we are profoundly grateful for all that they do," said Grace Lee, MD, chief quality officer at Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

This is the 19th consecutive year that the hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report surveys. Celebrating its 32nd anniversary in 2023, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is the youngest institution among the top hospitals, the rest of which have been in service between 70 and 165 years.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals, and helps families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. Based on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists, the rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

About Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Stanford Medicine Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. Along with Stanford Health Care and the Stanford School of Medicine, we are part of Stanford Medicine, an ecosystem harnessing the potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education, and clinical care to improve health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford top-ranked in Northern California (PRNewswire)

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (PRNewsfoto/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospi) (PRNewswire)

