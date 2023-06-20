Saffron Road Spices Up Summer with Four New Frozen Entrees

The brand's heat-and-eat meals use mindfully-sourced, high-quality ingredients

to take eaters around the world in six minutes or less

STAMFORD, Conn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Saffron Road Foods adds four new recipes to its lineup of delicious, frozen entrees: Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Potatoes, Coconut Cauliflower Curry, Chickpea Masala and Chicken Enchiladas Al Chipotle. The dishes are inspired by the flavors of Morocco–a new region for the brand–India and Mexico respectively, and offer eaters the opportunity to travel around the world via their plate with each microwaveable entree, ready in six minutes or less.

"We're very excited to introduce Morocco as the latest stop on our culinary Journey to Better®, and bring our customers the vibrant, earthy flavors of North Africa. We're so proud of these new entrees and their ability to deliver restaurant-quality global meals right from your freezer," said Chef John Umlauf, Senior VP of Culinary Operations. "At Saffron Road, our kitchens are held to the highest standards of culinary excellence, and our meals are prepared just like a restaurant with no shortcuts: we caramelize and deglaze the mirepoix and tomato paste, pan-roast the vegetables, and slow-simmer the sauces, all using authentic, wholesome ingredients native to the regions of each recipe."

The new dishes include:

Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Potatoes (gluten free): A nod to Northern Africa , this robust casserole of potatoes, peas, and white meat chicken is swirled with a roasted red pepper, tomato, and garlic sauce. Will launch at Kroger in August.

Coconut Cauliflower Curry (vegan, gluten free): A vegan combination of roasted cauliflower & white beans is served in a rich curry of coconut cream and warming Indian spices. Now available at Giant Carlisle, Harris Teeter and Lowes. Will launch at Kroger in August.

Chickpea Masala (vegan, gluten free): Chickpeas and tomatoes are simmered in a delicious blend of garlic, ginger and Indian spices and served with Basmati rice. Will launch at Kroger in August.

Chicken Enchiladas Al Chipotle (gluten free): Roasted dark meat chicken, fire-roasted corn & Oaxaca cheese are hand-wrapped in nixtamal corn tortillas with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with black beans & rice to evoke the bold flavors of Mexico . Now available at Giant Carlisle, Hannaford, Lowes and Stop & Shop. Will launch at Kroger in August.

All the dishes are certified gluten free and, like all Saffron Road products, are Halal Certified.

Grounded in a deep respect for the planet and the nourishment it provides, all Saffron Road Products are held to the highest of ethical and quality standards. Saffron Road's meats and vegetables are sourced from family-owned and sustainable farms. All animals are raised with care and are never administered antibiotics.

Each entree has an MSRP of $5.99.

To learn more about Saffron Road, visit saffronroad.com or connect with the brand on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Saffron Road

Saffron Road, a Certified B Corp, is a leading natural and organic food brand committed to creating delicious, high-quality, and ethically-sourced foods inspired by flavors from around the world. Its mission is to inspire people and connect cultures through a shared love and passion for World Cuisines and improving the way we eat. Saffron Road believes food should be both healthy and flavorful, and that it should be produced in a culturally respectful, sustainable and socially responsible way. As a Certified B Corp, Saffron Road meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Its products are made with high-quality, ethically-sourced ingredients which are better for the environment, better for the farmers, better for the animals and better tasting. All Saffron Road Products are Halal-certified by IFANCA and are available in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. Saffron Road. Journey to Better®.

*According to SPINS/IRI data, in 2022 and the latest 2023 period, Saffron Road is the #1 single serve entrée brand in the Natural Animal Protein sector nationally.

