The Prelude Network® Reinforces Commitment to Mental Health with Unparalleled Patient Support Programs

Organization stands as the only fertility platform with a Chief Compassion Officer, offering comprehensive mental health resources to patients and employees.

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Men's Health Week and in the spirit of Father's Day, The Prelude Network® (Prelude), North America's most comprehensive network of fertility clinics, is unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at prioritizing mental health for both patients and employees. As the only network with a dedicated Chief Compassion Officer, Prelude and its parent company, Inception Fertility™ (Inception) underscores the importance of mental well-being in fertility and reproductive health.

Recognizing the importance of mental well-being in the fertility journey, Inception has implemented free monthly evening webinars for all Prelude patients. The series of webinars tackle a variety of topics including lifestyle habits and infertility, enhancing couple communication, managing stress during fertility treatment, coping with pregnancy loss, and tips on best practices in third-party reproduction.

"At Inception, we believe that holistic patient care is crucial to successful fertility treatments," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™. "Our commitment to patient mental health, led by our Chief Compassion Officer, Dr. Alice Domar, uniquely positions us to offer the empathetic and comprehensive support needed throughout this journey."

Taking the lead in leveraging technology, Inception dramatically improves the patient experience by offering everything a patient could need under one roof. "Studies consistently show the connection between mental health and fertility outcomes," says Dr. Alice Domar, Chief Compassion Officer at Inception. "As part of our commitment to comprehensive patient care, we're making mental health a priority, offering resources that help patients manage stress and cultivate resilience during their fertility journey." This encompasses their extensive family of brands, including The Prelude Network®, Pathways Fertility, MyEggBank™, Bundl Fertility (Bundl), and HavenCryo™.

Complementing our mental health initiatives, we offer our proprietary patient app, Prelude Connect™. As the only fertility network with such a tool, this app serves as a vital companion for patients at every stage of their fertility journey. With its intuitive design and enhanced functionality, Prelude Connect™ provides more than a transactional experience. It gives patients exclusive access to an extensive library of content, offering crucial relaxation strategies, stress management techniques, and coping methods. This integrated approach underscores our dedication to holistic patient care and support.

Fueled by the belief that the best way to improve patient care is through research, the newly established Inception Research Institute is pioneering research on patient-centered care. The institute is currently studying the impact of stress on IVF outcomes, weighing the benefits of remote versus in-person physician visits, and taking part in trials that explore the most effective and patient-friendly approaches to care.

Moreover, 2023 is designated as the "Year of the Employee" at Inception. This commitment to employee well-being includes stress-management webinars, regular clinic visits from the Chief Compassion Officer, orientations about the psychological impact of infertility, and compensation for assisting with research. In addition, Inception is training physicians across its North American clinics in empathic communication, shown to enhance the quality of patient care.

"Inception's commitment to the mental health of our patients and employees underscores our dedication to going above and beyond in fertility care," says Farnsworth. "Our goal is to revolutionize the fertility experience, making it as supportive and stress-free as possible."

