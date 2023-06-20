EY Announces Ellen Stang, MD of ProgenyHealth as an Entrepreneur of the Year® Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

Award recognizes entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Ellen Stang, MD, founder and executive chairwoman of ProgenyHealth was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award winner.



The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Stang was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am extremely honored to receive this award. Beyond the personal recognition, this achievement further acknowledges the importance of ProgenyHealth's work, helping all moms to have healthier pregnancies and healthier babies said Dr. Stang. "I am proud to be a national advocate for health equity, and take an active role to help ensure that all moms get the care and support they need throughout their pregnancy and in the post-partum period. Not only will this improve health outcomes throughout our country, it's the right thing to do."

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

"Through Dr. Stang's vision, inspiration and continued leadership, ProgenyHealth has become the industry leader in maternity and NICU care management," said Susan Torroella, CEO, ProgenyHealth. "She has continually taken an entrepreneurial approach to addressing complex healthcare variables and is making the childbirth experience safer for mothers and their infants. I am very fortunate to have her as our Executive Chairwoman."

Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Dr. Stang is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth empowers our health plan and employer partners to change the trajectory of maternal and infant health outcomes across America. Informed by more than 20 years of experience and patient data, our end-to-end maternal and infant care management solution helps ensure the best possible outcomes for every expecting mother we touch. Our wholly integrated, tech-enabled solution builds a network of support for an uninterrupted continuum of care from prenatal health, through any resultant NICU stay, and all the way to one full year of life. From the very beginning, we unite early health risk assessment data with self-directed digital tools and dedicated case managers who work tirelessly to connect at-risk moms-to-be with the resources, care, and support they need for a healthier, full-term delivery. Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while also driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data. By promoting predictable, equitable, and standardized high quality care journeys, we ensure healthier outcomes—and lower costs—across an entire at-risk population. In so doing, we help overcome systemic barriers to support healthier pregnancies and healthier starts to life for all moms and babies, one family at a time. To learn more, visit www.progenyhealth.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

