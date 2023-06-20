CommerceHub Helps FabFitFun Expand Ecommerce Capabilities to Deliver Happiness and Well-Being to Everyone, Everywhere

LATHAM, N.Y. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that FabFitFun, the leading discovery shopping site for women, is implementing the CommerceHub platform to power its ecommerce business.

CommerceHub empowers FabFitFun to scale growth and increase profitability while increasing agility and efficiency.

FabFitFun is a Los Angeles-based ecommerce and media company that offers quarterly subscription boxes and operates a curated ecommerce website for its members. In addition to the FabFitFun Box, their two million-plus members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more.

The company has leveraged its wildly popular subscription boxes and extended its reach to embrace new channels to meet growing customer demand for its unique offerings. CommerceHub's ecommerce platform—and its Commerce Suite solution for unified marketplace and drop ship—is migrating FabFitFun's drop shipping program to help expand its curated product assortment and increase sales and profitability, while ensuring an exceptional customer experience for its members.

"We invest in technology that enables us to achieve our mission of delivering happiness and well-being to everyone, everywhere, at scale," said Michael Broukhim, co-CEO and co-Founder, FabFitFun. "CommerceHub has the most extensive network of brands that align with our mission—their innovative platform and technical capabilities meet our critical functional requirements and we feel their customer-centric approach supports our future aspirations. At its core, FabFitFun is a community, and we aim to deliver products and experiences to members of our community that they are consistently excited about. By working with CommerceHub, we are looking forward to surprising them with even more choices and interesting experiences."

CommerceHub is empowering leading businesses like FabFitFun to scale growth and increase profitability by attracting new consumers and boosting customer loyalty with better product selection and convenience while increasing the agility and efficiency of ecommerce fulfillment and delivery. As FabFitFun looks to expand its community globally with unique offers and services, CommerceHub can support these ambitions with a network of over 40,000 partners—from big brands to smaller artisanal businesses—that can increase customer reach through new channels.

About FabFitFun

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership and shopping experience whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and electronics – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, exclusive digital content, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. Visit us at www.commercehub.com

