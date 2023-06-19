Montran and Imágenes Computarizadas de Guatemala, S.A. (ICG) Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Cutting-Edge Instant Payment Solutions

NEW YORK and GUATEMALA CITY, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, a leading global provider of Payment and Securities Market Infrastructure solutions, has unveiled a strategic partnership for instant payments with Imágenes Computarizadas de Guatemala, S.A. (ICG), a leader in technological clearing services and electronic transfers in Guatemala. This collaborative alliance will focus on the deployment of Montran's Instant Payments System (IPS), Multi-Tenant Instant Payments Platform (IPP), and Anti-Fraud solution, signifying a significant evolution in the financial technology landscape of the region.

The Montran Multi-Tenant Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will provide a scalable, rapid deployment solution to bring 20+ of Guatemala's banks live on Instant Payments in the most seamless and efficient way possible, bringing immediate return on investment for the banks.

"This signifies a new era of financial solutions and is a significant turning point in Guatemala's payment industry," comments Erhard Schafer, General Manager of ICG. "Montran's solutions are renowned for their advanced technology, security, stability, and efficiency. Their implementation positions ICG to disrupt the payment landscape, revolutionizing our offerings and enhancing customer experiences."

Echoing this sentiment, José Escobar, General Manager of Montran LATAM, underscores the transformative impact of this partnership. "Our advanced solutions will enable seamless instant payment processing, mitigate complexities, and boost operational efficiency. Coupled with proactive fraud detection and prevention, banks, businesses, and consumers will be equipped with a secure, trustworthy instant payment environment."

Montran and ICG aim to optimize immediate transaction capabilities, enhance operational agility, and fortify security measures, delivering seamless, secure, and efficient instant payment experiences to customers throughout Guatemala.

"As we commence the implementation of Montran's Instant Payment Solutions, we are eager to witness the transformative potential of this partnership," adds Escobar. "This collaboration represents a promising trajectory for both Montran and ICG."

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Securities Market Infrastructure solutions and services for many of the world's foremost financial institutions, with mission-critical installations and operations in over 80 countries. More information can be found at www.montran.com.

About ICG

ICG (Computerized Images of Guatemala) is a leader in technological clearing services for electronic transfers in Guatemala. ICG has a strong track record of more than 24 years of providing innovative and customized solutions that help banking entities streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and succeed in an ever-evolving business environment.

