REDDING RANCHERIA ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS AND PARTNERSHIP WITH HYDROGEN 2 ENERGY GROUP (H2EG) AIMED TO CREATE CARBON-NEGATIVE BIOFUELS

REDDING, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Redding Rancheria Tribe and the State of California Department of Conservation are excited to announce that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tribe has received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Conservation to assist the Tribe with developing a new hydrogen production facility in Red Bluff, California.

Hydrogen will help address climate change by providing clean fuel for transportation on the I-5 corridor, replacing fossil fuels that emit CO2, and eventually providing electricity as well. The hydrogen will be produced utilizing forest biomass from the Sierra Nevada mountains. Removing dead, down, and diseased trees and underbrush from the forest is part of a State and Federal policy to prevent catastrophic forest fires.

"We congratulate the Redding Rancheria Tribe and look forward to our ongoing collaboration," Department of Conservation Director David Shabazian said. "Converting forest biomass waste into carbon-negative energy is a critical part of achieving California's climate goals while reducing wildfire hazards, improving watersheds and supporting sustainable local economies in the region."

The facility will produce over 10,000 kg of hydrogen per day from completely renewable sources. The hydrogen is produced utilizing pyrolysis, a safe and proven method, now being used in an innovative manner that uses a fraction of the electricity required to produce hydrogen by electrolysis, and does not require any carbon sequestration. This green hydrogen production facility will assist truck manufacturers with meeting California's "first-in-the-world rule" zero emissions vehicle policy. The Tribe is licensing the technology from H2 Energy Group, an experienced hydrogen producer.

Tribal member and President of the Redding Rancheria Hydrogen 2 Energy Corporation, Jeremy Hayward, said, "As tribal members we've learned to be responsible for the next seven generations. We're very motivated to finish this project. Producing hydrogen from excess forest biomass is a win/win for the environment, addressing climate change and destructive forest fires at the same time. We have to do our part to make this world a better place for our kids. The Tribe is grateful for the State Department of Conservation's assistance, and the support of the City of Red Bluff."

H2 Energy Group Chairman and Founder Christopher Headrick said, "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Redding Rancheria and the State of California on this project. Our technology produces hydrogen that is truly carbon-negative. The I-5 corridor is a natural place to deploy this technology to produce green hydrogen fuel as soon as possible."

