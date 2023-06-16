IPwe and Toshiba Digital Solutions Announce the Joint Promotion of the Digital Transformation of Intellectual Property

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe, Inc. ("IPwe") and Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation ("Toshiba Digital Solutions") have agreed to begin collaboration to build an intellectual property (IP) information platform that will support IP strategy. The platform will support the realization of IP Digital Transformation (DX), using IP to enhance corporate value.

IPwe, Inc. (HQ: Delaware, CEO: Erich Spangenberg)Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. IPwe is expanding traditional IP markets by increasing transparency with clear and verifiable metrics to lower costs and enhance value and returns. (PRNewswire)

In recent years, IP has become an important source of competitive advantage. As incorporated in Japan's revised Corporate Governance Code, companies are now required to disclose their IP investments and strategies.

Toshiba Digital Solutions boasts a wealth of experience and expertise in the introduction of IP management solutions to companies in Japan. IPeakMS®, Toshiba Digital Solutions' flagship SaaS-type IP management service, has a function to flexibly expand and efficiently collect information that is useful for analysis and utilization and enables centralized management of IP information, including know-how, human resources, evaluation information, contracts, and expense information in the cloud. The service is provided together with Toshiba Group's expertise in IP management and has been well received for its high security and ease of implementation with low initial investment.

IPwe is a global provider of Smart Intangible Asset Management (SIAM), AI and blockchain-based IP analytics and financial valuation solution. SIAM is a cloud-based SaaS solution for strategic data management, objective asset valuation, benchmark analysis, and more, enabling IP owners to efficiently and accurately capture, develop, and manage IP data, including the asset's transaction history and the value of their portfolio, alongside competitors' valuations.

Shunsuke Okada, President and CEO of Toshiba Digital Solutions, said, "By collaborating with IPwe, we will support companies that seek to digitally transform their IP and contribute to the promotion of the utilization of intangible assets such as IP and know-how."

Leann Pinto, CEO of IPwe said, "This collaboration with Toshiba is the first of many major initiatives for IPwe Japan that will transform IP management for the Digital Web 3.0 world."

*IPeakMS is a registered trademark or trademark of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

*IPwe, Smart Intangible Asset Management and IPwe Digital Assets are registered trademarks or trademarks of IPwe, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

