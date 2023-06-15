VIEW BOSTON DIFFERENTLY: THE CITY'S NEWEST ATTRACTION, VIEW BOSTON, OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS

Guests can now experience unparalleled views, discover the city's hidden gems, enjoy a sunset cocktail and more at the top of one of New England's tallest buildings

*Click HERE for images*

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, View Boston, the highly anticipated preeminent observatory encompassing the top three floors of the Prudential Tower, officially opens its doors to the public. The 59,000 square-foot experience provides locals and tourists alike with a unique opportunity to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the city, elevated bites at the Stratus cocktail bar and The Beacon bistro, interactive state-of-the-art immersive exhibits that showcase the city's many neighborhoods and cultural landmarks including Boston 365, Explore Boston, and much more.

View Boston Logo (PRNewsfoto/View Boston) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to share this remarkable experience with everyone who wants to explore the beauty and diversity of our incredible city," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP's Boston Region. "We believe that View Boston will become a must-visit attraction for tourists and a favorite spot for locals to gather and celebrate special moments."

Guests will begin their journey on the 52nd floor, known as The View, which boasts 24-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows and uninterrupted views of Boston's gorgeous skyline and famed landmarks. They can delve deeper into the city with interactive digital maps called Virtual Viewers, allowing guests to zoom in on various points of interest. On the 51st floor, named The Cloud Terrace, guests will discover an array of photo opportunities on the 360-degree open-air roof deck, plus an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar, Stratus, where guests can enjoy seasonally inspired craft cocktails and shareable small plates - bringing the epitome of al fresco dining to new heights. The City, the final floor of the experience, offers interactive exhibits, including a 3D projection-mapped model of the city, an immersive theater and touchscreen technology to explore various neighborhoods, attractions, landmarks and restaurants. The City level also houses The Beacon, a bar and bistro, with a menu full of regionally inspired dishes paired with exceptional dining views and Studio 50, a private event space. As a final touch to the experience, guests will receive their very own ViewPrint, a curated digital itinerary integrated with landmarks, experiences, restaurants and more collected by scanning your ticket while exploring View Boston.

Ticketing packages for View Boston range from Standard Admission, starting at $34.99, to the Combination package at $44.99, and an All Inclusive package at $54.99. All three tiers include stunning views of the city, ability to build a personalized ViewPrint itinerary, and access to all three levels of the observatory. View Boston is the ultimate destination for those seeking to experience the city in a new and unforgettable way.

"We are excited to officially open View Boston's doors and allow guests to embark on an exciting journey through the city," said Justin Rink, General Manager of View Boston. "Our teams have worked tirelessly to develop an experience like no other, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication. We invite both locals and visitors to experience the city in a whole new way, and create memories that will last a lifetime."

View Boston's hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Guests can purchase tickets and make dining reservations online. Stratus hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. The Beacon operates daily from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. For additional information, group pricing, and special event inquiries please visit www.viewboston.com/.

About View Boston

View Boston is the city's preeminent observatory experience offering unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston's breathtaking city skyline. Encompassing the top three floors of Boston's iconic Prudential Tower, the 59,000-square-foot destination features indoor and outdoor panoramic views of the city, an open air roof deck, two dining destinations, state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits, and more. Whether discovering famed landmarks and coveted hidden gems or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, your unforgettable Bostonian experience begins here. For more information, please visit viewboston.com or follow us on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE View Boston