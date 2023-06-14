Boeing 2023 Sustainability Report Highlights Progress and Partners to Decarbonize Aerospace - Tracks progress on company goals for sustainable operations, clean-tech development, employee safety and other metrics

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has increased renewable-energy use in its factories, purchased more sustainable aviation fuel for commercial operations and continues significant investments in aerospace technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise. These and other accomplishments are detailed in Boeing's 2023 Sustainability Report, released today to share the company's vision and path toward a sustainable aerospace future.

Titled "Sustainable Aerospace Together," this report provides an annual update on company efforts to advance environmental stewardship, human development and inclusion. This includes addressing the company's sustainability goals on employee safety and well-being; global aerospace safety; community engagement; and equity, diversity and inclusion, in addition to sustainable operations and clean technology innovation.

"Boeing continues to invest and make progress on our journey to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future," said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer. "As we enter a new era of sustainable aerospace, we are committed to documenting our progress and outlining our path forward with transparency so our industry can progress, together."

Boeing's sustainability accomplishments in this year's report include:

Introducing and publicly launching the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model , a data-modeling tool that quantifies strategies to reduce aviation emissions

Selection by NASA to develop and flight test a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing Sustainable Flight Demonstrator airplane

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program, which has evaluated about 230 technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise. The 2022 program tested 30 new technologies to help decarbonize aviation on Boeing's 777-200 test bed.

Purchasing 2 million gallons (7.6 million liters) of SAF for Boeing's commercial airplane operations

Achieving 35% renewable electricity use across the company in 2022 by purchasing renewable electricity and renewable energy credits. This is up from 21% in 2021.

Deploying a voluntary industry approach to supplier sustainability assessments established by the IAEG and implemented by EcoVadis

Additional accomplishments on safety, diversity, equity and inclusion and Boeing's community efforts can be found in the 2023 Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Report , 2023 Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Report and the Boeing 2023 Community Impact Portfolio.

The full report has more information about our sustainability accomplishments and goals. Learn more about Boeing's sustainability commitments, partnerships and efforts at https://www.boeing.com/principles/sustainability.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at https://jobs.boeing.com/.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boeing