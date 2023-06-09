This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including LG's commitment to renewable energy and Royal Caribbean's biofuel testing.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Royal Caribbean Group Announces Ground-Breaking Biofuel Testing, Accelerating the Industry's Energy Transition
The cruise company plans to continue increasing the use of alternative lower carbon fuel to meet the needs of its ships across the fleet. After the trials are completed this summer, Royal Caribbean Group plans to scale up the use of alternative fuels, including biofuels, across upcoming European summer sailings.
- Autel's MaxiCharger DC Fast and MaxiCharger DC Compact chargers earn ENERGY STAR® certification
"By having products that meet the very stringent requirements of ENERGY STAR® it demonstrates our continued commitment to squeezing out every ounce of energy used in our products and to position our company as a market leader," said John Thomas, Autel Chief Operating Officer.
- Covestro signs first major renewable energy agreement for its US operations
This newest 15-year agreement secures a portion of power from the Mockingbird Solar Center in Lamar County, Texas. The vPPA is estimated to offset 70,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually and will reduce the scope 2 emissions from Covestro's third largest production site, located in Baytown, Texas.
- LG Joins RE100 Initiative, Committing to Transition to Renewable Energy
The company has finalized plans to convert all its business sites to 100% renewable energy by 2050. To reach this goal, LG will gradually increase its usage of electricity from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, to 60% by 2030 and 90% by 2040, arriving at its target of 100% by 2050.
- AES Acquires Largest Permitted Solar-Plus-Storage Project in the United States
The project, located in Kern County, California, where AES1 already has significant operations, includes two phases, each with 500 MW of solar and up to 500 MW of four-hour duration battery energy storage. The project represents a significant step in accelerating California's commitment to achieving 100% carbon-free energy by 2045.
- ABTC Hits Major Technical Milestones on Path to Commercializing Lithium Hydroxide Refining Operations in Nevada
ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert said, "There is near-infinite demand from automakers, battery manufacturers, and cathode refiners for this type of domestically produced low cost and low environmental impact lithium hydroxide material, and we are rapidly scaling up our commercial operations to meet this demand from our strategic partners."
- Klaytn Foundation Drives the Transition Towards Decentralized Clean Energy with Blockchain Technology
This will help transform the energy industry, which is currently dominated by large central suppliers, into a new scheme in which small energy producers and end-consumers, such as local communities, cooperatives, decentralized autonomous organizations, or individuals, can participate in and benefit.
- raicoon's unique solar performance guarantee accelerating the energy transition, backed by Munich Re Group
raicoon's autonomous operations center (AOC), a revolutionary AI-powered SaaS platform, fully automates solar PV operations, detects all measurable faults, and eliminates false alarms.
- UAE and Egypt Advance Development of Africa's Biggest Wind Farm
The landmark wind project will produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy per year and reduce around 9% of Egypt's annual carbon emissions by displacing 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The wind farm will also help Egypt meet its strategic objective of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewables by 2030.
- Hyzon Motors, Performance Food Group Sign Agreement for Fuel Cell Trucks
The technology allows customers to transition their fleets to zero-emissions, while maintaining similar operating characteristics. Fueled by energy-dense hydrogen, FCEVs have the power, range, payload, and refueling time more typical of a diesel vehicle.
