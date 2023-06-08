SUNSEEKER RESORT ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE RETENTION BONUS AND BENEFITS PROGRAM

Qualifying Employees Will Receive $100,000 Retention Bonus, Free Flights On Allegiant Air,

and Industry-Leading Benefits Package

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Allegiant Travel Company John Redmond, along with the President of Sunseeker Resorts Micah Richins, have announced an innovative retention bonus and benefits program for eligible full-time employees of Sunseeker's soon-to-open Southwest Florida resort. The bonus program offers eligible employees a $100,000 retention bonus payable in equal annual installments over 10 years after they complete 10 years of continuous full-time employment with Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. The 785-room resort, set to open its doors this October, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company and will employ over 1,200 hospitality workers in Southwest Florida.

"Allegiant Travel Company and Sunseeker Resort recognize the importance in today's workplace to offer innovative benefits to not only salaried employees but also hourly workers," says President of Sunseeker Resort Micah Richins. "We have adapted to the changing landscape of the economy and its impact on the hospitality industry to create this program and are proud to reward our hardworking employees."

Team Members eligible for the retention bonus program include full-time hourly or select entry-level salaried employees hired by Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor either before the resort's opening or within the first 30-days after the resort's planned October opening. Once an eligible employee satisfies the service requirement, the eligible team member will begin receiving annual installment payments of $10,000 per year for 10 years, subject to applicable tax withholding requirements.

Set to be the new marquee destination in Florida, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will also offer a variety of unique benefits to their team members including:

Free flights on Allegiant Air to numerous destinations throughout the U.S. for full-time team members and their eligible family members.





Medical, dental, & vision plans with industry leading partners, competitive in-market compensation, work/life flexibility & paid-time off opportunities, continuing education benefits, career-path planning & growth opportunities, special team member & partnership rewards, friends & family travel discounts and more.





Retirement, financial & life planning options that include the ability to participate in a 401(k) plan that currently offers company matching contributions, flexible spending account options, employee stock purchase plan program opportunities, and supplemental insurance benefits including life, AD&D, disability, legal protection and more.

Sunseeker Resort, set to become the 3rd largest employer in Southwest Florida, is recruiting for at all levels of opportunity within multiple career fields including hotel services, housekeeping, restaurant servers, chefs, kitchen workers, warehouse operators, engineers and more. For employment inquiries please visit www.sunseekercareers.com .

For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening October 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor led classes, seven retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

